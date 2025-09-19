“These must have been terrifying incidents for this woman,” a Sheffield judge told a violent thug who subjected his former partner to two drug-fuelled attacks.

Ashley Thornton carried out the beatings in two separate incidents just 10 days apart, before attempting to intimidate his former partner into withdrawing her complaint to the police.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how the first incident unfolded after Thornton locked the complainant, with whom he had been in an eight-month relationship, out of her own home while she was out with a friend.

Ashley Thornton carried out the beatings in two separate incidents just 10 days apart, before attempting to intimidate his former partner into withdrawing her complaint to the police | 3rd party

“It was raining and the complainant banged on the door, and the defendant hit her with the palm of his hand,” Sam Magee, prosecuting, told a September 18, 2025 hearing.

The complainant’s friend shouted at Thornton, aged 34, to stop, to which he replied: “Shut up, or you will get one.”

The assault, which took place on April 20, 2025 this year, continued inside the property, the court was told.

Mr Magee continued: “The defendant proceeded to assault her, proceeding to punch her five times to the head and body.”

Thornton continued in his abuse of the complainant on April 30, after turning up at her friend’s home with an unknown male, and becoming “verbally abusive.”

During the course of the second attack, which unfolded outside the complainant’s home, Thornton rubbed a sandwich in the complainant’s face, before punching her to the face and body, ripping a fence panel off and throwing it at her and biting the back of her neck.

Mr Magee said the assault continued whilst the complainant was on the ground, with Thornton “stamping” on, and kicking, her at least three times.

“A neighbour witnessed him kicking her to the head…one of the neighbours called the police, who arrived 10 minutes later.

“The defendant was arrested and answered no comment to all questions," continued Mr Magee.

Following his arrest, Thornton, formerly of Standhill Crescent, New Lodge, Barnsley, was released, and quickly breached the conditions of his police bail, to spend weeks living at the complainant’s address.

Mr Magee said Thornton also sent the complainant a number of messages, asking her to “withdraw her support for proceedings, adding that he “would do anything for her” and that he “doesn’t want to go to prison.”

Following the “prolonged” attacks, the complainant was left with injuries including bruising, swelling and a concussion, the court heard.

Speaking in a statement read to the court, the complainant said her mental health has deteriorated, adding she is worried that Thornton will return to the address.

Thornton was subsequently charged with, and pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to: two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm; one count of witness intimidation and one count of criminal damage relating to damage caused to the complainant’s television.

Detailing Thornton’s criminal record, Mr Magee said he has seven previous offences from four convictions, with entries for crimes including affray.

Defending, Richard Davies told the court that Thornton is “thoroughly ashamed” of himself.

“He accepts full responsibility for what he’s done, which is perhaps best reflected in his guilty pleas which were entered at the first opportunity,” said Mr Davies.

He continued: “There’s an addiction to crack cocaine. He doesn’t seek to blame that, he accepts full responsibility for his actions. He recognises the problem there in the background is his addiction to crack cocaine.

Mr Davies suggested Thornton has undergone a “sea change” during his time in custody on remand, which has seen him address his addiction, achieve an enhanced prisoner status and work with fellow inmates as a “violence reduction” advocate.

Jailing Thornton for 18 months, Judge Michael Slater told him: “These must have been terrifying incidents for this woman, who had challenges of her own.

Ashley Thornton pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to: two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm; one count of witness intimidation and one count of criminal damage | SYP

“I’m prepared to accept that you now thoroughly regret having committed them while under the effects of drug addiction and drink.

“But the fact remains she will have them long in her memory far after you do.”

Judge Slater also granted a restraining order prohibiting Thornton from contacting the complainant for a period of five years.