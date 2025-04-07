Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield teenager who engaged in sexual activity with a “vulnerable” 14-year-old girl when he was aged 17 must now remain on the sex offenders’ register for the next decade, after being hauled before the courts.

The defendant - who The Star has chosen not to name - is now aged 19. Just like the victim in the case, he is also classed as vulnerable, has been in “alternative education” and has also been assessed for autism spectrum disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

A number of factors, including “communication difficulties” mean the complainant is also regarded as vulnerable, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

In a statement to the court, dated February 10, 2025, the girl said she had been “massively affected” by the defendant’s actions. “I’m scared about getting into another relationship, and it ending the way this did…it’s led to me losing my trust in males,” she said. Silhouette stock picture posed by a model | Adobe/National World

In her moving statement to the court, the girl described how the defendant’s actions have caused her to lose her “trust in males.”

“I’m scared about getting into another relationship, and it ending the way this did…it’s led to me losing my trust in males,” she said in a statement dated February 10, 2025

The girl continued: “I don’t want to go to school…I will break down and shut myself away. This whole incident has affected my life in many ways, I’m a lot more anxious.”

The pair met through a Sheffield leisure activity they were both involved in, and soon began “seeing each other,” prosecutor Ian Goldsack said, during a hearing held on April 4, 2025.

The defendant led both the girl and her mother to believe he was 16-years-old, a year younger than he actually was at the time of the offences in 2023.

Mr Goldsack said the girl’s mother spoke to the defendant at an “early stage,” warning him that the legal age for sex and sexual activity is 16.

“And because she is significantly younger than that, it would not be appropriate,” continued Mr Goldsack.

Despite this, the defendant carried out sexual acts on the girl on at least four occasions, the court heard.

Mr Goldsack described how the girl’s behaviour changed during this period, including walking off and being noticeably quiet during a family meal, also attended by the defendant.

“The relationship continued nonetheless and she was later to say that she liked the nice [version of him]; but did begin to find him jealous and controlling, and spoke of his toxic behaviour,” Mr Goldsack said.

He described how, after the defendant’s offences became known, the defendant’s mother said her son had been “influenced by YouTube videos he had been watching.”

The girl began refusing to attend school, and matters eventually came to light after she confided in a teacher, who subsequently went to the police.

“The defendant was interviewed, and gave a statement denying any wrongdoing,” said Mr Goldsack.

The defendant, who lives in the east of Sheffield, later took responsibility, however, when he pleaded guilty to four sexual offences including three counts of penetrative sexual activity with a girl 13 to 15 - offender under 18; and one count of offender under 18 engaging in non penetrative sexual activity with a girl 13 to 15.

The girl revealed how she no longer feels able to participate in the activity they met through - without her mother being present - in case she sees the defendant.

Summarising the mitigation submitted by barrister Gordon Stables, on the defendant’s behalf, Judge Sarah Wright detailed his vulnerabilities, and said she had them in mind when passing sentence.

She told the teenager: “You appear to function in an immature way.”

Judge Wright said the fact the defendant now understands the girl had been “confused and upset” by his offences, and has discussed “issues around consent” to be an encouraging sign.

She also said she regarded him to be “remorseful.”

Judge Wright told him, however, that she regarded the fact he chose to ignore the warning over underage sexual activity the girl’s mother had given him to be an aggravating factor.

Judge Wright said she regarded the appropriate sentence to be one of 20 months’ imprisonment, but felt able - after taking the defendant’s mitigating circumstances and “realistic prospect of rehabilitation” into consideration - to suspend it for a period of two years.

The defendant was also ordered to complete a total of 35 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Judge Wright told the defendant he must remain on the sex offenders’ register for the next 10 years, and granted a restraining order, prohibiting him from contacting the complainant, which will run for the same period of time.