A “wicked” woman who lied claiming that she was pregnant and her partner had attacked her, when she in fact had assaulted him, has avoided jail - because she is pregnant now.

Despite her claims to the contrary, defendant Secorra Elliott was not pregnant at the time she made the false assault allegation, which resulted in her partner being taken into custody.

She was, in fact, the one to attack him.

Her Sheffield Crown Court sentencing hearing this week was told, however, that she is now carrying his baby.

Despite her claims to the contrary, defendant Secorra Elliott, aged 22, was not pregnant at the time she made the false assault allegation, which resulted in her partner being taken into custody.

Judge Rachael Harrison told Elliott: “What you did was wicked, there is no other description for it.

“You had your partner arrested. There was no reason for making an entirely false allegation, when you had been the one who assaulted him.”

The dramatic incident involving Elliott and her partner unfolded at a waiting room located at Doncaster railway station at around 5pm on July 31, 2024.

Shocking CCTV played to Sheffield Crown Court showed Elliott, of Allenby Crescent, New Rossington, Doncaster, repeatedly kick and punch her partner, as he attempted to fend her off.

The complainant did not retaliate at any stage, but, to the shock of people sitting nearby, Elliott is shown following him around the waiting room to continue with the assault.

Station staff were made aware of the incident, and police officers were called to the scene, prosecutor Stuart Bell told a hearing held on March 27, 2025.

Mr Bell continued: "Officers took the defendant away to speak to her. She was crying, and asserted she was 16 weeks pregnant.

“She said the complainant had kicked her in the stomach. She said he said he didn’t want the child, and the child would die before she did,” Mr Bell told the court.

He added: “She signed a statement saying she was ‘very afraid’ of what the complainant would do if he gets bail, and that he is ‘going to hurt me and the baby’.”

The complainant was subsequently arrested and taken into custody.

Elliott, aged 22, meanwhile, was taken to hospital after she complained of pain to the “lower left side” of her stomach.

Mr Bell told the court: “Following pregnancy tests, the nurse confirmed she was not pregnant.”

“CCTV was reviewed, and showed the defendant to be the aggressor. She attacked him in the waiting room.”

Mr Bell said the officers therefore concluded that Elliott was lying, and arrested her on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and assault by beating.

He said the arresting officer expressed “disbelief” at Elliott’s false claims, and she responded by telling him: “But you believed me, you little p***ks.”

Mr Bell said the complainant had been transported to custody and was not released until some time later that evening.

Elliott was subsequently charged with, and pleaded guilty to, offences of assault by beating at an earlier hearing.

The court was told Elliott has a previous conviction for battery from 2017, along with a caution on her record, dating back to 2021, for wasting police time.

Defending, Richard Davies said Elliott knows she has made a “stupid mistake.”

But Judge Harrison responded: “It was a deliberate lie, when she had been the person to assault her partner. She didn’t just lie, it wasn’t a mistake, it was a deliberately wicked act.”

Mr Davies continued his mitigation by referring Judge Harrison to Elliott’s pre-sentence report and detailed psychiatric report.

He suggested Elliott had endured a “very difficult time” when she was younger, including spells in care.

Mr Davies also referred Judge Harrison to medical evidence substantiating Elliott’s pregnancy, which he conceded was necessary, following her previous lies to police.

He suggested that while prison staff would undoubtedly do their best to assist Elliott - should she be sent to custody whilst pregnant - it is “likely to have a devastating effect on her and the birth of her child and her prospect of setting up a family home when she is released.”

“She does regret what’s happened and the impact it’s had…she’s grown up considerably since then.”

“She wants to start a family with her partner, and settle down,” Mr Davies said.

Elliott was sentenced to 18 months’ custody, suspended for two years.

Judge Harrison said she felt able to suspend Elliott’s sentence after “very carefully considering” her case, her realistic prospect of rehabilitation and the “harm” an immediate prison sentence would cause her and her baby.

Secorra Elliott | SYP

She warned Elliott, however: “If you breach this order I will send you to prison.”

“If you don’t start taking responsibility for what you choose to do, and what you choose to say - whether you have a child or not - you will find yourself going to prison.”

As part of her suspended sentence order, Elliott has been made the subject of a number of requirements including a 26-day programme requirement, a 35-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a four-month residency requirement.