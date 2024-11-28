The family of a young man stabbed to death in a Sheffield park today paid tribute to him after his killers were jailed.

Sacad Ali, aged 24, died after he was knifed in an attack at Ponderosa Park, Netherthorpe, in the early hours of March 9, 2024.

He had been lured there by a sex worker as part of a plot by members of rival drug gang who believed he had been straying onto their turf.

18-year-old Barney Griffin and Jack Douglas, 17, pleaded guilty to Mr Ali’s murder earlier this year.

A third defendant, Rebecca Moore, 25, denied murder but was found guilty after a trial.

Barney Griffin | SYP

They were all sentenced today, with Griffin ordered to serve a minimum of 16 years, and Douglas and Moore both 15 years.

Jack Douglas | SYP

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Wood, speaking outside Sheffield Crown Court, said: “Sacad was fatally stabbed on Ponderosa Park in Sheffield earlier this year. I know that today’s sentencing won’t bring Sacad back but I hope it gives his family, friends, loved ones and everybody who knew him some sort of closure as they try to rebuilt their lives and recover from the grief inflicted upon them.”

Rebecca Moore | SYP

Reading a statement on behalf of Sacad’s family, DCI Wood continued :“Sacad was a loving son and brother who was loved by all his family. He was the heart of our family and he was always happy and smiling.

“All those who knew Sacad knew how positive and happy he was. It feels like all the lives out of our lives has been taken.

“Our lives have been completely broken by what has happened and we will never be able to forget.

“We would like to thank everyone who helped Sacad and who came forward to assist the police.

“We would also like to thank DCI Ben Wood, DC Lisa Glover, DC Karen Edge and all the officers who have been involved in this investigation.”