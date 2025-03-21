“It is very sad when an individual like you has to be sentenced to prison, but I’m afraid it must be,” Sheffield’s most senior judge told a man who set fire to his semi-detached home during a mental health episode.

29-year-old Daniel England was in the ‘midst of a severe depressive episode’ and had made a number of attempts on his life in the hours leading up to him setting the blaze at his rented property in Toll Bar Road, Swinton, Rotherham, shortly before 7am on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

Sending England to begin a 21-month prison sentence, The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC said he had taken numerous mitigating factors into account, but felt immediate custody was necessary in the wake of the ‘exceptionally serious fire’.

“I’ve no doubt you are a genuinely decent man in ordinary circumstances. You’ve been generous and kind in the past. All speak well of you, and many speak of your remorse,” Judge Richardson told England.

He continued: “Truly, I take no pleasure in sending you to prison. It’s very sad, but I’m afraid it must be.”

Sheffield Crown Court heard how the blaze caused what Judge Richardson deemed to be a ‘significant risk of serious physical harm to others,’ as well as tens of thousands of pounds of damage.

The court heard England had been drinking and had taken cocaine before starting the fire. He was in debt at the time due to a business failure.

But the judge pointed that after starting the fire, England came to his “senses” and called the fire service.

“The consequences of the serious fire were these: people had to be evacuated in the nearby area; there was some damage to nearby properties…tens of thousands of pounds of damage was caused…although no precise estimate has been provided,” he said.

The court heard how prior to starting the blaze, England was ‘shouting and swearing’ outside his former partner’s home, resulting in the police being called to the property at around 6.30am that morning.

“By the time police officers arrived, Mr England said he was going to set his own house on fire,” Mr Murphy told the court.

Mr Murphy said the landlord has reported the level of damage to be in the region of between £50,000 to £70,000.

The landlord claims that while the property was insured at the time of the blaze, the insurers have told him they are ‘unwilling to recompense’ him.

Judge Richardson noted, however, that although England may have started the blaze, it was incumbent upon the landlord to insure the property was ‘adequately insured’ when he decided to rent it to a third party.

England, of Glenegales Drive, Swinton, Rotherham, pleaded guilty to one count arson, with recklessness as to whether life was endangered, at an earlier hearing.

The court heard how he had a clean criminal record, prior to this incident.

Defending, Timothy Savage referred Judge Richardson to nine character references submitted on England’s behalf, along with his pre-sentence report and psychiatric report.

Judge Richardson said he had read England’s psychiatric report with ‘particular care,’ and at the relevant time he was suffering from a ‘severe depressive episode’.

“You did not seek professional help as you should have done,” Judge Richardson told England.

He continued: “You resorted to alcohol and drugs, and what has been described as maladaptive techniques.”

Mr Savage described England as someone with a great deal of ‘empathy’ whose conduct had previously been ‘exemplary,’ as part of which he has helped to raise money for children suffering from incurable diseases.

In the nine months since the fire, England, said Mr Savage, has stopped self-medicating with drugs and alcohol, has repaired personal relationships and has once again found work, this time away from the pressures and strains of running his own business.

Daniel England | SYP

Jailing England, Judge Richardson said he had concluded the ‘proper sentence’ for England’s arson was one of 24 months’ immediate custody, but he had reduced that by three months to one of 21 months as ‘an act of mercy’.

Judge Richardson said the reduction in his sentence was both an acknowledgement that prison was likely to ‘fall hard’ upon England, and as a reflection of the ‘strides’ he had taken to improve himself.

“It is very sad when an individual like you has to be sentenced to prison, but I’m afraid it must be as I’ve sought to explain. I’ve brought the sentence down as much as I reasonably can,” Judge Richardson told England.