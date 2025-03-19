A ‘brave’ seven-year-old child who dialled 999 as their mother was being beaten by a drunken man has been praised.

Sheffield’s most senior judge condemns Scott Wood for ‘his shameful’ violence towards a former partner

Wood has history of violence towards the complainant

He was brought to justice after seven-year-old child present during an assault dialled 999

Scott Wood has been jailed | SYP/Adobe

Police arrived after Scott Wood’s display of violence in December last year, thanks to his victim’s child having the foresight to dial 999.

The call to the emergency services was abandoned before the child was able to speak to an operator, but officers traced the call, still attended at the property and took the child’s mother to accident and emergency for treatment, prosecutor, Stephanie Hollis, told Sheffield Crown Court.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, said: “That infant had the foresight of mind, fearful for its mother, to dial 999 and call the police.

“That was an act of courage on the child’s part.”

Sending Wood, aged 34, to begin a 12-month prison sentence, Judge Richardson told him: “No man should ever behave towards a woman in this way, it is shameful, and a disgrace to your manhood.”

Detailing the assault, Judge Richardson continued: “You indulged in violence, you punched the complainant twice to the head. This was in full view of that child, aged seven.”

“She ran outside, you followed her and punched her to the face repeatedly. Thereafter you ran off.”

Police arrived on the scene a short time later, and subsequently arrested Wood when he returned to the property the next day.

Ms Hollis said the complainant suffered a number of injuries including a cut to her chin, which began to bleed - and appears to have been the trigger for Wood fleeing the scene.

The complainant did not wait at hospital for a full assessment, however, the court heard.

In her initial police statement, the complainant said Wood had a history of violence towards her, which was exacerbated while he was under the influence of alcohol, and said the incident would make it difficult for her to trust him in the future.

She declined to provide an updated statement, the court heard.

Ms Hollis told the court that at the time of the assault, Wood was on conditional bail for an offence of criminal damage carried out at the complainant’s home two months earlier in October 2024, with the stipulation that he must not go to her address.

The pair had been out drinking together in the hours leading up to the incident after he came to her family home, the court heard.

Ms Hollis said Wood was brought before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court in January 2024, when he received a four-week prison sentence for the criminal damage, and was made the subject of a three-year restraining order, prohibiting him from contacting the complainant during that period.

Wood, formerly of Bolsover Road, Fir Vale, Sheffield, also has a previous conviction for grievous bodily harm, dating back to 2014, the court heard.

He pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in connection with the December 2024 matter at an earlier hearing.

Defending, Matt Hague said Wood has been in custody since his arrest in December 2024, both on remand and serving his four week criminal damage sentence.

During that time, said Mr Hague, Wood has made good use of his time behind bars, undergoing Level One courses in English and maths.

Mr Hague referred Judge Richardson to the pre-sentence report, along with a reference submitted on Wood’s behalf from his employer at a foundry where he has worked for the last four years.

Scott Wood pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm at an earlier hearing. | SYP

“The work remains open to him in the near future, should his release from custody be granted,” Mr Hague said.

Sending Wood to begin his 12-month prison sentence, Judge Richardson said: “It is my judgement that punishment is demanded in this case…consequently I’ve come to the unhesitating conclusion to pass a sentence of immediate imprisonment upon you.”

Judge Richardson also told Wood that he would have made him the subject of a restraining order, had one not been imposed at the Magistrates’ Court earlier this year.