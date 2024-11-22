Speaking to The Star, Chair of the South Yorkshire Police Federation, Steve Kent, said he welcomed Ms Cooper’s sentiment, but raised concerns that the funding formula in place will result in South Yorkshire Police (SYP) remaining one of the poorest funded forces in the country | NW

Concerns have been raised that South Yorkshire Police could remain one of the ‘poorest funded’ forces in the country if issues with funding formulas are not addressed, as new reforms are set to deliver a major shake-up to policing in England and Wales.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced this week that the Labour government have pledged to spend an extra £500million as part of efforts to ‘rebuild’ neighbourhood policing.

She suggested policing in England and Wales has began to buckle under the strain over the last decade or so, adding that ‘neighbourhood policing decimated in communities across the country’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to The Star, Chair of the South Yorkshire Police Federation, Steve Kent, said he welcomed Ms Cooper’s sentiment, but raised concerns that the funding formula in place will result in South Yorkshire Police (SYP) remaining one of the poorest funded forces in the country | NW

Under the reforms, around 13,000 new neighbourhood officers, including community officers and specials, would be introduced to the service over the next few years.

Ms Cooper also vowed to end the ‘postcode lottery’ on standards through a new Police Performance Unit in the Home Office, which will use data to determine force-level improvements; and announced the creation of a new body which will seek to co-ordinate specialist areas of policing including forensics, the use of drones and helicopters and IT.

She said the new national body would enable policing to move on from a model designed in the 1960s, before the advent of the internet and mobile phones.

Ms Cooper suggested the country has endured a ‘perfect storm’ in policing ‘because of cuts, conflict and fragmentation,’ and acknowledged it has resulted in a situation that means ‘police officers cannot do the job they signed up for in the way they want to, and cannot deliver for the public as they should’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to The Star, Chair of the South Yorkshire Police Federation, Steve Kent, said he welcomed Ms Cooper’s sentiment, but raised concerns that the funding formula in place will result in South Yorkshire Police (SYP) remaining one of the poorest funded forces in the country.

He said: “I would urge caution however with respect to whether we will actually see the increase in funding where it is needed most.

“People of South Yorkshire need to be under no illusion that SYP will continue to be one of the ‘poorest funded forces’ in the country with resources that do not match more affluent counties which ironically have less crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are in essence set up to fail by the funding formula for policing and this need to be addressed urgently.

“We still do not have the amount of officers that we had pre 2010 and this also needs to rise.

“Not just neighbourhood officers which of course we would welcome but also officers across the board are in shortage, traffic officers, detectives and response officers all need to have their numbers boosted.”

Mr Kent said he agreed there needs to be a reset in terms of government relationships with police forces following a creep in political interference in policing, but said he was concerned about proposals around performance monitoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Whilst there is a need to assess the performance of policing it should not be based on numbers of arrests, stop and search and how fast we get to incidents as with the finite resources we have this sets us up to fail and also clashes with the fundamental independence of police officers and their individual decision making.

“The focus should be solely on the quality of service provided to the public and not based on numbers that are on a spreadsheet.

“Public confidence should be based on the belief that police officers will treat every incident on its merits, use their discretion and not to act to satisfy statistics.”

Mr Kent contiued by saying that working conditions for officers and staff at SYP are currently ‘extremely difficult’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There needs to be urgent measure by government to address the emerging mental health crisis in policing and the poor pay and conditions that leave our hardworking and demoralised officers some of the poorest in the entire G7,” he said.