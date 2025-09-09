A “controlling” Sheffield man who broke his partner down “more and more every day” will spend the next months of his life behind bars, after she courageously shared her story in court.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Richard Hayles subjected his ex-partner to years of abuse, controlling all aspects of her life.

She bravely spoke in court before he was sent to begin a prison sentence on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, speaking to Hayles directly, detailing how he mentally abused her, and how she had to remain strong for her children.

"I think it’s ironic that two years ago today we spoke for the first time, and today I am stood here speaking to you for the very last. And this is never how I expected this to end, but if we could go back I wish we had left it at a simple hello.

"I always taught my children to stand up to bullies, but I never stood a chance against you.

“So they had to watch as you broke me down more and more every day. And that’s why I am stood here today, for them.

"I had to survive through each day after the endless lectures, sleep deprived, starving while trying to keep life going for my children and work. Keeping my energy high so that you didn’t get angry for a wrong mood or tone. Just waiting for it to get back good again, all the time being degraded and humiliated.

"I don’t think I ever realised or gave myself credit for how strong I actually am and that is thanks to my children. You controlled every single aspect of my life, even the tiniest things and made me believe it’s just how a woman should be, and that I was lucky to have you.

"I do wonder if you feel any remorse for what you’ve done or genuinely do think you are ‘guilty’. But I am sure you will maintain you had the best intentions and made our lives better; it was far from it. Only a monster would show up and pretend to love someone, and then destroy them in the background.

"You took great pleasure in being in control, having power and taking away our peace so that you could be served and have yours. And as much as you liked to teach me, you were actually our biggest lesson. Who not to be, how not to be, what not to become and what not to accept.

"We’ve got our peace back now; our future looks bright again."

Hayles, aged 46, from Sheffield but recently of Greenview Drive, Rochdale, originally pleaded not guilty to engaging in controlling/ coercive behaviour in an intimate/ family relationship, but changed his plea to guilty at Sheffield Crown Court on August 28.

He was jailed for three years and three months, and handed a 10-year restraining order.

The charges of assault and two counts of casing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, were dismissed at court.