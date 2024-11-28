NAMED: 10 members of Sheffield drug gang snared by police
During a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court, they all admitted conspiracy to supply Class A controlled drugs.
They were all identified as being involved in the supply of drugs in Sheffield after a 12-month investigation.
Mohammed Othman, Mohammed Ali, Sanad Ali, Kian Bruff, Mckenzie Bouzin, Muad Kulaib, Callum Mayo, Christian Mayamba, Masimba Mwanjira and Jenade Brown were associated with the 'Montanna' drug line, operating from a property in Sheffield.
They had gained access to the home after forcing the occupant to hand over his keys and bank card.
They made him sleep on his kitchen floor as they ran a ‘round the clock drug service’ from the property.
Forensic evidence placed all 10 gang members at the property being used as the drug 'hub'.
The men are all due back at the same court for sentencing on January 30.
The defendants are:
- Mohammed Othman, 29, of Club Garden Road, Sheffield
- Mohammed Ali, 36, of Harwood Close, Sheffield
- Sanad Ali, 23, of Washington Road, Sheffield
- Kian Bruff, 18, of Coventry Road, Ilford
- Mckenzie Bouzin, 19, of Middle Hay Place, Sheffield
- Muad Kulaib, 25, Washington Road, Sheffield
- Callum Mayo, 19, of Mapplebeck Road, Sheffield
- Masimba Mwanjira, 19, of Roberts Road Colchester
- Christian Mayamba, 19, of Wood Street, Barnsley, also pleaded guilty to theft and fraud
- Jenade Brown, 20, of Ingshead Avenue, Rotherham