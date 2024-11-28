NAMED: 10 members of Sheffield drug gang snared by police

Ten members of a Sheffield drug gang snared by police have appeared in court and pleaded guilty to their involvement.

During a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court, they all admitted conspiracy to supply Class A controlled drugs.

Members of a Sheffield drug gang have pleaded guilty | National World

They were all identified as being involved in the supply of drugs in Sheffield after a 12-month investigation.

Mohammed Othman, Mohammed Ali, Sanad Ali, Kian Bruff, Mckenzie Bouzin, Muad Kulaib, Callum Mayo, Christian Mayamba, Masimba Mwanjira and Jenade Brown were associated with the 'Montanna' drug line, operating from a property in Sheffield.

They had gained access to the home after forcing the occupant to hand over his keys and bank card.

They made him sleep on his kitchen floor as they ran a ‘round the clock drug service’ from the property.

Forensic evidence placed all 10 gang members at the property being used as the drug 'hub'.

The men are all due back at the same court for sentencing on January 30.

The defendants are:

Mohammed Othman, 29, of Club Garden Road, Sheffield

Mohammed Ali, 36, of Harwood Close, Sheffield

Sanad Ali, 23, of Washington Road, Sheffield

Kian Bruff, 18, of Coventry Road, Ilford

Mckenzie Bouzin, 19, of Middle Hay Place, Sheffield

Muad Kulaib, 25, Washington Road, Sheffield

Callum Mayo, 19, of Mapplebeck Road, Sheffield

Masimba Mwanjira, 19, of Roberts Road Colchester

Christian Mayamba, 19, of Wood Street, Barnsley, also pleaded guilty to theft and fraud

Jenade Brown, 20, of Ingshead Avenue, Rotherham