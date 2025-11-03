The sickening content a Sheffield man sought out and downloaded, involving the sexual abuse of a six-month-old baby and the rape of a woman, was exposed after he was found to have shared indecent images of children with others online.

Myles Manship had been accessing the illegal content for years when information from the National Crime Agency led to police raiding his home and seizing his devices, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

Police analysed the contents of multiple devices owned by Manship, aged 35, and found hundreds of child sexual abuse images, along with prohibited images of children, and “extreme pornography” depicting rape.

Handing Manship a suspended sentence, the judge, Recorder Mark Giuliani, told him: “You were a married man struggling with your sexuality at the time of your arrest.

“Understandably, your relationship with your wife has broken down. The reason you were arrested is because you came to the police's attention. You were distributing indecent images of children.”

Prosecutor Charles Creasey told a sentencing hearing held on October 31, 2025 that Manship sent, or “distributed,” a total of six indecent images of children to another individual over an online messaging service.

Of those six images, five of them were Category A - the most serious of the legal categories which involves penetrative sexual abuse - and one was of Category B.

In total, Manship was found to be in possession of 525 illegal images of children, some of which were found to have been downloaded more than a decade ago in 2011, Mr Creasey said.

Officers found 240 images of Category A; 119 images of Category B; 162 images of Category C; three prohibited images of children and one image of extreme pornography depicting rape.

“The age range of the children depicted in the material was six months to 15 years of age,” said Mr Creasey.

Further analysis also revealed that Manship, of Albert Terrace Road, Upperthorpe, Sheffield, had carried out “indicative searches” seeking out the type of illegal child abuse content found across his devices, which included two mobile phones and a “tower” personal computer.

The hearing heard how Manship answered no comment to all questions during police interviews held following his arrest.

He subsequently acknowledged his wrongdoing, however, when he entered guilty pleas to a catalogue of sexual offences including: distributing indecent images of children; making indecent images of children of categories A, B and C; possessing prohibited images of children and possessing extreme pornography at an earlier hearing.

Manship, the court was told, had a clean criminal record - also referred to as “good character” - prior to committing the offences.

Recorder Giuliani asked Mr Creasey why there had been a three-year delay in the case, following Manship’s arrest on March 8, 2022.

Mr Creasey told the court that analysis of the content was not completed until 2023, but said he could not explain the further two-year delay.

Defending, Ian West referred Recorder Giuliani to a pre-sentence report, along with a letter written from Manship directly to the court.

Referencing the letter, Recorder Giuliani said Manship had expressed genuine remorse, and noted he still does not appear to have “overcome his struggles,” but was working with a therapist to address his offending.

Recorder Giuliani said the appropriate sentence was one of 16 months’ custody, but said he felt able to suspend the sentence for a period of two years.

Explaining his decision, Recorder Giuliani continued: “I’m satisfied there’s a realistic prospect of rehabilitation and that an immediate custodial sentence is not necessary…bearing in mind the delay, bearing in mind your good character, and the positive steps you have taken to address your offending.”

As part of the suspended sentence order, Manship will also be required to complete a 40-hour rehabilitation activity requirement and 200 hours of unpaid work.

In addition, Manship must also remain on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years; and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order, limiting his internet use and prohibiting him from deleting browsing history, for the same period of time.