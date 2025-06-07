A cocaine dealer drove dangerously through a housing estate, putting pedestrians and other road users at risk, in a bid to evade arrest.

Morgan Swindells, while driving a silver Renault Megane vehicle in the Athersley area of Barnsley on May 14, 2025, was asked to stop by PC Rebecca Hunt over concerns the vehicle was linked to drug dealing in the area.

Detailing what happened next, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “He failed to stop.

Morgan Swindells, while driving a silver Renault Megane vehicle in the Athersley area of Barnsley on May 14, 2025, was asked to stop by PC Rebecca Hunt over concerns the vehicle was linked to drug dealing in the area | Adobe/SYP

“Swindells then attempted to flee, driving dangerously through side roads, narrowly missing other road users and parked cars. Using her skills and experience, PC Hunt followed closely behind, before the pursuit came to an abrupt stop and Swindells attempted to flee further on foot.

“Supported by a PCSO who was calling for backup, PC Hunt was quick off the mark, catching up with Swindells only a few feet from the crashed vehicle.

“While being detained Swindells acted aggressively, pushing PC Hunt away from him, further trying to evade arrest.

“Perseverance and determination shown by the officers ensured Swindells was placed in cuffs and later sent to court to face the consequences of his actions.

“Upon a further search, he was found to be in possession of 127 wraps of cocaine, over £500 in cash, and a suspected burner mobile phone.”

Swindells, aged 23, of Denby Road, Barnsley, was subsequently charged with offences including dangerous driving, driving without insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

He pleaded guilty to the offences at an earlier hearing and appeared before Sheffield Crown Court yesterday (Friday, June 6, 2025) where he was sentenced to two year and nine months.

An offence of obstructing a PC was dismissed at court.

Morgan Swindells | SYP

Speaking after the hearing, PC Rebecca Hunt said: “Drug dealing and drug use in our community is a significant issue, and is often the cause of lots of acquisitive crime.

“We had received recent intelligence from the local community to suggest that this vehicle was involved in the supply of Class A drugs throughout our area. Due to fear of repressions, Swindells failed to stop and drove dangerously through a housing estate, reaching speeds of up to 50mph, showing a complete disregard for the safety of pedestrians and other road users.

“We will continue to prioritise drug dealing in our area, and will ensure that those caught supplying illegal substances in our area are dealt with robustly."