Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield-born England star Harry Maguire has been handed a driving ban of just under two months after being caught travelling at 85mph in a 50mph zone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old Manchester United defender was caught speeding twice in a three-day period last March, Bolton Magistrates' Court heard yesterday (Wednesday, January 8, 2025).

Maguire did not appear for the sentencing but solicitor Gwyn Lewis appeared on his behalf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Maguire was caught speeding twice in a three-day period last March, Bolton Magistrates' Court heard yesterday (Wednesday, January 8, 2025) | 3rd party

The court heard the England international was captured on camera driving his Range Rover at 85mph coming out of a tunnel on Wilmslow Road, under the runway of Manchester Airport, on March 5 last year.

Prosecutor Karen Allanson said Maguire was the registered keeper of the car and admitted being the driver.

She said: "We were unable to offer the defendant a fixed penalty due to the high speed."

He pleaded guilty to the offence on October 2 , the court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Life-saving nasal spray used on woman suffering potentially lethal drug overdose in South Yorkshire first

Mr Lewis said: "Of course the speed is wholly excessive and I fully accept that."

He said Maguire was a "wealthy individual" and would be able to pay a fine within 28 days.

The court heard at the time of the offence he had three penalty points on his licence, relating to an offence on March 16, 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Sheffield snow: Anger at empty grit bins across city as freezing weather continues

On March 7 last year, two days after the Wilmslow Road incident, he was caught speeding again and had since received three penalty points, Mr Lewis said.

He added: "He was offered a speed awareness course but unfortunately because he was away from this country in the summer he wasn't able to take up the course."

If magistrates had handed Maguire six points for the Wilmslow Road offence he could have faced a longer ban.

Chairman of the bench Mark Hardman said: "We are prepared to exercise our discretion due to Mr Maguire being out of the country and not being able to take part in his speeding course."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Spital Hill Sheffield: Police incident reported on busy Sheffield road

He fined Maguire £666 and ordered him to pay £120 costs and a £266 surcharge.

Maguire, who missed a chance to score a winner against Liverpool at the weekend, was due to be out of contract with Manchester United this summer but last week the club confirmed it would trigger the option to keep him for a further season.

The defender, from Sheffield, signed for Manchester United in 2019 and held the role of captain from 2020 until 2023.