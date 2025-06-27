A man who exposed himself and publicly carried out a solo sex act in front of women and children in Sheffield has been condemned for his “truly disgusting” behaviour.

31-year-old Jouan Hassan engaged in the lewd conduct on two separate occasions, carried out in the space of less than a month over December 2024 and January 2025.

Sending him to begin a 12-month prison sentence, the judge, Recorder Mark Cooper, told Hassan: “Your behaviour was truly disgusting.

“There was no justification whatsoever for your actions, and these are very serious offences.”

Barrister Ian West said women and children were present when Hassan engaged in the solo sexual behaviour, and prosecutors believe Hassan deliberately targeted “vulnerable victims.”

A hearing held on June 26, 2025 heard that on the second of the two occasions, Hassan was confronted by a member of the public.

Mr West continued: “He justified his actions by saying it was his body.”

Hassan, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to offences including exposure and outraging public decency at an earlier hearing.

Defending, Mark Thomas said he accepted children and women were present when Hassan committed his offences, but questioned whether that amounted to a “specific targeting of particularly vulnerable victims.

Mr Thomas told the court Hassan came to this country approximately three years ago, and “found himself homeless almost immediately.”

“Being in this country unlawfully, he had no right to work, no right to education and was - in his words - isolated from his family.

“He was living a life, in essence, of destitution,” Mr Thomas told the court.

He continued: “That does not justify his behaviour, of course, but it does explain the difficult circumstances he found himself in at the time.”

Mr Thomas said Hassan now wishes to return to Morocco as soon as he is released from custody.”

He suggested Hassan has most like already served the majority of his sentence while in prison on remand, during which time he has undertaken education offered to him including religious studies.

Jailing Hassan, Recorder Cooper told him” You were specifically targeting vulnerable people.”

Jouan Hassan | syp

“I bear in mind the circumstances you found yourself in. But that, of course, is your own choice for entering the country illegally.”

Recorder Cooper said Hassan’s conviction and sentence means he is now “liable for automatic deportation.”

In addition to his custodial sentence, Hassan was made the subject of a two-year sexual harm prevention order and was also ordered to remain on the sex offenders’ register for the next 10 years.