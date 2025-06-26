Trial date fixed for man charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving over Sheffield crash
The collision occurred on Attercliffe Road in Sheffield on September 25, 2025.
Sahil Hussain, of Homestead Drive, Brinsworth, Rotherham, is accused of causing serious injury to a female injured in the crash, through dangerous driving carried out in a VW Passat vehicle.
Mr Hussain entered a not guilty plea to the charge, during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing in front of Judge David Dixon on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
He is now due to stand trial in August 2025.
Judge Dixon released Mr Hussain on bail until his next court appearance.