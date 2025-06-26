Trial date fixed for man charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving over Sheffield crash

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 26th Jun 2025, 08:46 BST

A 25-year-old man is set to stand trial accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, in connection with a collision on a major Sheffield road.

The collision occurred on Attercliffe Road in Sheffield on September 25, 2025.

Sahil Hussain, of Homestead Drive, Brinsworth, Rotherham, is accused of causing serious injury to a female injured in the crash, through dangerous driving carried out in a VW Passat vehicle.

The collision occurred on Attercliffe Road in Sheffield on September 25, 2025. Sahil Hussain has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving in connection with the crash, which he denies | Google

Mr Hussain entered a not guilty plea to the charge, during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing in front of Judge David Dixon on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

He is now due to stand trial in August 2025.

Judge Dixon released Mr Hussain on bail until his next court appearance.

