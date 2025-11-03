Jurors have today returned guilty verdicts in the terror trial for a 21-year-old man who considered carrying out an attack at Sheffield’s Meadowhall Shopping Centre, after viewing violent propaganda from the so-called Islamic State.

Jordan Richardson, of Oliver Close, Howden, has been convicted of planning an act of terrorism, along with multiple offences of possessing and disseminating terrorist information, after jurors returned guilty verdicts this afternoon (Monday, November 3, 2025).

During the course of the three-week trial at Leeds Crown Court, jurors heard how Richardson - a self-styled “Anglo Jihadi” - started planning an "atrocity", with possible targets including Meadowhall shopping centre, after becoming interested in an "extremist, fundamentalist" interpretation of the religion.

During the course of the three-week trial at Leeds Crown Court, jurors heard how Jordan Richardson - a self-styled “Anglo Jihadi” - started planning an "atrocity", with possible targets including Meadowhall shopping centre, after becoming interested in an "extremist, fundamentalist" interpretation of the religion | Submit/3rd party

Speaking after the guilty verdicts were returned, Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said: “Jordan Richardson was inspired by the violent propaganda of the so-called Islamic State.

“He sought to spread their ideology further by sharing their disturbing material and encouraging others to commit terrorist attacks. He was preparing to conduct an attack on members of the public, and to become a martyr to others who share his ideology.

“Richardson blamed social media algorithms for the extremist material which was found on his mobile phone, and he told the jury that he was role playing as an Islamist terrorist online as escapism from the emotional challenges in his life. Ultimately, the jury found that Richardson was motivated by extremism and was fully responsible for his actions.”

Leeds Crown Court jurors heard a crossbow was found at Richardson's home, and his internet history showed an "affiliation with extreme Islamist ideology, (including) material depicting and glorifying terrorist actions". Officers also found crossbow bolts, and a combat-style knife.

The court heard one possible target of the defendant, whose Instagram accounts included one with the handle "Anglo Jihadi", was Meadowhall, which was referenced in his social media posts.

Richardson told the trial his behaviour was a form of fantasy and escape from the rest of his life, where he felt depressed and isolated, and that he was "role playing the character of an extremist".

But prosecutors said he "wasn't just an online fantasist" but an extremist who was "going to put his jihadi fantasies into reality".

Following Richardson’s arrest in December 2024, he was found to have handwritten notes in his backpack which detailed his attack plan, as well as ingredients and instructions on how to make mustard gas.

Meadowhall Shopping Centre | 3rd party

The court heard that Richardson had converted to Islam earlier in 2024, and very quickly became drawn to extremism.

Richardson joined an Instagram group where he shared extreme terrorist content, including antisemitic and homophobic propaganda, beheading videos from the terrorist group ISIS, and Al-Qaeda bombmaking instructions. He told others online that he identified as a terrorist and wished to commit a terrorist attack himself.

Richardson searched for instructions on how to make explosives, discussed possible targets which included a shopping centre, and researched how to travel to locations including Palestine, Syria and Iraq in furtherance of his extreme ideology.

Following his arrest, and whilst on remand in prison awaiting trial, Richardson told a prison officer that he was a supporter of the so-called Islamic State.

Richardson is now due to be sentenced at the same court on December 15, 2025.

DCS Dunkerley continued: ““This case shows the real-world threat that terrorist content online poses, and how quickly people who view this content can radicalise themselves. In just a few short months, Richardson went from being a new convert to Islam, to being a committed and dangerous extremist.

Jordan Richardson is now due to be sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on December 15, 2025 | CTPNE

“Working closely with our partners, we were able to stop him before anyone was harmed.

“Everyone has a part to play in defeating terrorism. I would urge the public to remain vigilant, and if you see or hear something that doesn’t feel right, trust your instincts and report it in confidence at gov.uk/ACT. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

“You won’t be wasting our time, and you might just help us to save lives.”