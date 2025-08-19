A Sheffield man “groomed” an individual he believed to be a 12-year-old girl online, sending sexually explicit messages and requesting pictures of her, before arranging to meet the child in a city park as part of a plan to “rape” her.

45-year-old Jason Savage believed he was communicating with a 12-year-old girl called “Katie,” but a Sheffield Crown Court hearing on August 18, 2025 heard how he was actually speaking to a police officer as part of an undercover sting operation.

Savage communicated with decoy “Katie” using online platforms over a four-month period, running between November 21, 2024 and March 28, 2025.

45-year-old Jason Savage believed he was communicating with a 12-year-old girl called “Katie,” but a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held on August 18, 2025 heard how he was actually speaking to a police officer as part of an undercover sting operation | Adobe/Scott Merrylees for National World

Prosecutor Stephanie Hollis told the court that Savage, of Bannham Road, Darnall, Sheffield, repeatedly asked “Katie” for pictures of herself during the course of their communication.

He also asked “Katie” if she “had a boyfriend” and if she was “a virgin,” Ms Hollis said.

Court documents, detailing the charges brought against Savage, also show that he asked “Katie” about her sexual experiences and discussed a sexual encounter in a vehicle.

Sentencing Savage, who appeared at court via a prison video link, Judge Michael Slater told him: “You groomed and voluntarily attempted to meet someone you thought was a 12-year-old girl in a public park in Sheffield.

“At the time you drove around the park to facilitate the meeting you arranged with her.

“Whether you lost your nerve or had no further interest I do not know but you left the park.

“You were followed to your house by police, where you were subsequently arrested.”

Savage was subsequently charged with three offences, namely: one count of adult attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child; one count of arranging and or facilitating the commission of a child sexual offence, namely the sexual assault of a child; and one count of adult attempting to meet a girl under 16 years of age following grooming, with the charge stating that Savage, believing the “girl” was 12-years-old, intended to do something to or in respect of her during or after the meeting which, if done, would have involved the commission by him of a relevant offence, “namely rape.”

Savage pleaded guilty to all three offences during an earlier hearing at the same court held on April 30, 2025.

Under the Sexual Offences Act 2003, children under the age of 13 cannot consent to any form of sexual activity.

Defending, Dermot Hughes drew Judge Slater’s attention to one part of the exchange between Savage and “Katie” in which the undercover officer responded to Savage pulling out of a meeting due to take place prior to the park incident by “admonishing” him and threatened never to speak to him again.

Mr Hughes suggested such tactics are more commonplace amongst paedophile hunter groups but said it was an “unusual” course of action for an undercover to behave in such a manner.

Paedophile hunter groups have been known to target suspected sex offenders, without any endorsement from law enforcement, with some posting and pictures and videos of individuals they have confronted following online communications.

Commenting on the tactic used by the undercover officer, Judge Slater said they had "overstepped the line of propriety.”

Continuing in his mitigation, Mr Hughes suggested Savage’s offending behaviour was “out of character,” adding that the references submitted on his behalf from family members suggest there is a “very different side to him.”

Mr Hughes acknowledged that Savage’s offending suggested he had an “unhealthy interest” in young girls, but suggested he was not beyond rehabilitation, which would be best done in the community due to the lack of appropriate help available to those serving prison sentences.

He added that Savage was experiencing “emotional turmoil” when he committed the offences and that the five months he has spent in custody - which equates to the equivalent of a 10-month prison sentence - have been “difficult.”

Passing sentence, Judge Slater said he agreed with the “cogent” submissions from Mr Hughes on Savage’s prospect of rehabilitation, which he believed could not be achieved by simply handing him a similar custodial sentence to the one he had already served on remand.

Judge Slater said that he had just been “persuaded” therefore to suspend Savage’s two-year prison sentence for two years.

As part of the suspended sentence, Judge Slater ordered Savage to complete 26 days on an accredited programme, along with a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Savage was also made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order, and was told he will be the subject of notification requirements on the sex offenders’ register.

*Please note: South Yorkshire Police only provide custody images of defendants who have received an immediate prison sentence, with time in custody on remand not meeting the force’s criteria.