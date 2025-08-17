Six received convictions for murder - and one was convicted of attempted grievous bodily harm over a Sheffield school attack in which three people were injured.
Reporting restictions, usually made under Section 45 of the Youth Justice and Criminal Evidence Act 1999, are put in place when a child under the age of 18 is charged with a criminal offence.
This type of reporting restriction automatically expires when a defendant turns 18.
Such restrictions stipulate that the press must not use the defendant’s name, address, educational establishment or picture, along with any detail which may inadvertently lead to their identification.
It is possible for judges to grant applications requesting alterations to reporting restrictions whilst still protecting a juvenile’s identity, however, if they find it would present a substantial and unreasonable restriction on reporting.
The press can also apply for a defendant to be named, by the reporting restriction being lifted completely, if it can be argued it is in the public interest.
Applications are usually only successful when a juvenile is convicted of the most serious of offences, such as murder.
A Sheffield Crown Court trial heard how the defendant stabbed 15-year-old Harvey twice, during an incident at All Saints Catholic High School in February 2025, leaving him with a fatal stab wound to his heart.
The judge, Mrs Justice Ellenbogen, will make a ruling on the application on October 22, 2025, when Harvey’s killer will be sentenced for his murder that same day.
The seven criminals included on this list were all named as juveniles, following successful applications to lift reporting restrictions.
Six of the seven youngsters were named after being convicted of murder.
A judge ruled that the seventh male, Louis Melotte, could be named after he was found guilty of three counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent over an incident at a Sheffield school in May 2024, during which a child and two adults were attacked.
All seven were jailed during Sheffield Crown Court hearings held between July 2020 and November 2024.
Top row, left to right: Boe Barton and Taylor Meanley. Middle row, left to right: Yaqeen Arshad and Jack Douglas. Bottom row, left to right: Louis Melotte; Emar Wiley and Kyle Pickles | SYP/Adobe
2. Boe Barton: Aged 15 when he carried out joint murder
Minutes before sending a 17-year-old to begin 18 years’ custody at His Majesty’s pleasure for the murder of 42-year-old Anthony Sumner, Judge Peter Kelson KC granted The Star’s request to lift a legal restriction protecting his identity.
The decision, made during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held in March 2023, allowed the press to name Mr Sumner’s teen killer, Boe Barton, for the first time.
Explaining his reason for lifting the restriction, Judge Kelson said: “I lift the publicity order, given his age, I’m satisfied it’s in the public interest to do so.”
In reaching his determination, Judge Kelson said he had been ‘greatly assisted’ by a judgement made by Lord Justice Coulson in 2014 concerning the ‘deterrent value’ of lifting such a reporting restriction.
Barton celebrated his 15th birthday just months before becoming involved in fatal, joint knife attack on 42-year-old Anthony Sumner on July 29, 2021.
Barton, aged 17 when he was j, and his co-accused, Richard Sampson, went on trial accused of Mr Sumner’s murder in June 2022. However, a reporting restriction placed on the case under Section 49 of the Children and Young Persons Act 1933 meant it was not possible to reveal Barton’s identity, even after he was found guilty of Mr Sumner’s murder at the conclusion of his trial in June 2022.
Upon Barton’s conviction, Star court reporter, Jon Cooper, submitted an application requesting that the restriction placed on Barton’s case be lifted, arguing that the ‘seriousness of the offence’ and the ‘importance of open justice, public interest and the deterrent element of naming such a convicted youth would outweigh any benefits of anonymity’.
However, while jurors were able to reach a verdict for Barton, they failed to do so in the case of Sampson, previously of Prince of Wales Road, near Woodthorpe, Sheffield.
Prosecutors successfully sought a retrial for Sampson and it was decided that Barton would be sentenced at the conclusion of Sampson’s second trial, and the application arguing his identity should be revealed would be considered at the same time.
Sampson’s second trial got underway at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, March 30, 2023. A jury of six men and six women found Sampson guilty of Mr Sumner’s murder on March 30, 2023, after 25 hours and 55 minutes of deliberation.
Sampson was also sentenced for Mr Sumner’s murder during the same hearing, during which Judge Kelson jailed him for life, to serve a minimum of 28 years behind bars. | South Yorkshire Police
3. Taylor Meanley: Aged 17 when he carried out murder
Taylor Meanley was sentenced in November 2021 after being found guilty of murdering Lewis Williams in a gangland-style drive-by shooting in Mexborough, near Doncaster.
Meanley was finally named aged 17 as he and three other people involved in the killing were sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court, after The Star teamed up with the Rotherham Advertiser to lift a reporting restriction protecting his identity.
Sheffield Crown Court heard how Meanley was in a stolen Jaguar car on Wath Road, Mexborough, on January 11, 2021 when he pointed a ‘slam-gun’ and fired at very close quarters at 20-year-old Lewis Williams, of Rotherham, who was a member of a rival gang.
Meanley, of Beech Crescent, Mexborough, was sentenced to life and told he must serve a minimum of 27 years behind bars before he can be considered for release.
Jack Parkes, then aged 21, of Arnold Crescent, Mexborough, who was driving the car and had shouted ‘shoot him’, was also convicted of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.
Passengers Joe Anderton, then aged 18, of Jubilee Road, Wheatley, Doncaster; and Arlind Nika, then aged 16, of Spelman Street, London, were convicted of manslaughter and jailed for 12 years each.
4. Yaqeen Arshad: Aged 16 when he murdererd man in street stabbing
Judge Sarah Wright sent Yaqeen Arshad to begin a prison term of at least 14 years during a Sheffield Crown Court sentencing hearing on Monday, March 20, 2023, after jurors found him guilty of murdering 31-year-old Richard Dentith during a violent incident on Grimesthorpe Road, Burngreave, in the early hours of April 7, 2022.
Judge Wright ruled the identity of Arshad, formerly of De La Salle Drive, Pitsmoor, could be reported at that time - when he was still aged 17 - after Star court reporter, Jon Cooper, successfully applied for a reporting restriction protecting Arshad’s identity until his 18th birthday to be lifted.
He was just 16-years-old when he stabbed Mr Dentith to death. He was out with ‘an older friend apparently intending to smoke cannabis,’ at the time, Sheffield Crown Court heard.
In the moments leading up to the fatal confrontation, Mr Dentith had walked past Arshad and his older friend as they were stood in a bus shelter on. Arshad began pursuing Mr Dentith, but the reason for that is not known.
Mr Dentith suffered a stab wound to his arm, which severed an artery, causing him to bleed to death. | SYP