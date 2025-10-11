A teenager “rammed” into a man and woman, using his car as a “highly dangerous weapon,” in a revenge attack carried out because he believed the scooter they were riding on had been stolen from a family member.

The two young people Jamie Hirst crashed into were left fighting for their lives following the shocking incident, Sheffield Crown Court was told.

Neither of the complainants were wearing helmets or any form of protective gear when the crash occurred, and Judge Sarah Wright said that fact would have been apparent to Hirst when he caused the “forceful collision.”

The two young people Jamie Hirst crashed into were left fighting for their lives following the shocking incident | SYP/Adobe

“You were out driving when you saw a motor scooter being driven by two young people…you thought it was a scooter that had been previously stolen from your brother-in-law,” said Judge Wright.

She continued: “You drove deliberately at speed, you were pursuing it.”

The male complainant who was driving the scooter, with the female complainant riding pillion, attempted to get away but Hirst continued to pursue them.

Judge Wright said: “You deliberately rammed into the back of the scooter, knocking it down.

“This was a revenge attack, using a highly dangerous weapon.”

Following the collision, the scooter is estimated to have travelled 51 metres down the carriageway, before colliding with the back axle of a parked flat bed truck, prosecutor Paul Mitchell told a hearing held on October 10, 2025.

Mr Mitchell said the scooter riders’ subsequent collision with the truck is believed to have led to the majority of their “significant injuries.”

Hirst had a female passenger and a child present in his vehicle when he caused the collision, the court was told.

Residents living near to the scene of the collision on Ollerton Road in Athersley North, Barnsley, heard a “massive bang.”

They came out of their homes to find the two complainants lying severely injured in the road covered in blood, as Hirst, then aged 19, was seen fleeing the scene at speed in his silver Peugeot 508 vehicle.

“They were taken to hospital in a critical condition, and were unconscious,” Mr Mitchell said, adding that when they came to both complainants described having been chased and ran down.

The male complainant suffered a cranial haemorrhage, along with fractures to his shoulder blade and two broken bones in his arm; while the female complainant was left with a skull fracture and fractures to four separate parts of her spine.

In statements read to the court, both complainants described how the collision, which took place on June 20, 2024, has changed the way they live their lives, because they now feel apprehensive about leaving the house.

The crash continues to take a psychological toll on the female complainant, manifesting through flashbacks and trouble sleeping.

She told the court that she also has a number of ongoing physical health issues, leaving her with cognitive and memory problems, and rendering her unable to go shopping on her own or bend down to pick up her son.

The male complainant declined to provide updated medical evidence, or a victim personal statement.

Mr Mitchell told the court that following the collision, Hirst, formerly of The Gateway, Athersley North, Barnsley, sought to conceal his vehicle, using a strategically placed fence panel.

The efforts to hide the badly damaged vehicle were unsuccessful, however, and police officers were able to recover it from Hirst’s home address.

Mr Mitchell did not disclose whether the scooter being driven by the two complainants was, indeed, stolen; or whether any criminal charges have been brought in connection.

Hirst, now aged 20, was subsequently charged with two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and two counts of failing to stop after an accident, all of which he pleaded guilty to at an earlier hearing.

Richard Davies, defending, told the court that Hirst’s psychological report, and references, all of which were submitted to the court in evidence, demonstrate that there is “an entirely different side” to him.

“He’s hard working, there’s intelligence there, for someone who has difficulties in his background,” Mr Davies told the court.

Mr Davies continued by saying Hirst is remorseful, and has spent his time in prison on remand reflecting on his actions, and now “recognises the seriousness of them.”

Sending Hirst to begin a prison sentence of five years, seven months, Judge Wright said she had taken Hirst’s mitigation, and the fact he suffers from a number of conditions - including attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, autism spectrum disorder, depression and anxiety - into consideration.

Jamie Hirst | SYP

She added, however: “These offences are so serious that obviously only a custodial sentence can be justified.”

Judge Wright also said she regarded the fact Hirst was carrying a child in his car at the time of the collision to be an aggravating factor.

She also handed Hirst a two-year driving ban, with an extension of 33-and-a-half months, bringing the total ban to one of 57-and-a-half months.