A Sheffield dealer behind bars for his role in a drug operation has been told to pay back just £1 of the £86,000 of the profit he is believed to have made.

In April this year, Brandon Hodson was jailed for eight years for drug offences after he was found to have had a “management role” in a drug line serving a number of areas across the city, including Gleadless.

During a proceeds of crime hearing on October 7, 2025, Sheffield Crown Court was told that the “benefit” amount from Hodson’s ill-gotten gains was found to have come to a total of £86,849.17.

However, of that amount, investigations into Hodson’s accounts and assets revealed that he only had £1 available.

Judge David Dixon told Hodson, aged 25, that he would have seven days to pay the £1.

He warned him, however, that he is still “liable” for the full benefit amount, explaining that his liability will not just disappear.

Judge Dixon said: “The risk remains at £86,000. They could come after you in the future. Even for something like you get yourself into a situation where you buy a house, and then in 10 years’ time you get told it has significantly increased in value.

“If you have a lottery win...if, in due course, you manage to get a well-paid job, an inheritance, they could come after you for this money - and that’s the down side to this.

“The reality is you’ve got no real defence to it.”

During Hodson’s sentencing hearing in April, the court heard how as part of his “management” role in a lucrative drugs line operating within the city, he had a number of people working for him.

Prosecutor Gill Bates said the drug line was analysed over a 63 day period - working back from March 3, 2024, the date on which Hodson was captured buying a top up card for one of the two mobile phones associated with the line.

During that period, the drug line sent a total of 10,520 bulk “broadcast” messages to 256 numbers, advertising that the drug line was “active” and had both crack cocaine and heroin for sale.

The drug line was in operation 24 hours a day and found to be “most active” between 10pm and 3am, with between 33 and 730 events logged per day.

The court heard how data taken from two phones associated with the drug line over the 63 day period revealed heroin and crack cocaine worth an estimated £82,080 had been sold.

Hodson, formerly of Blackstock Road, Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to charges of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

He was subsequently acquitted of charges of possessing a firearm and holding a person in slavery or servitude, after the prosecution offered no evidence to those offences.

Passing sentence, the judge, Mr Justice Fordham, said he regarded Hodson’s exploitation of a vulnerable drug user, subjecting him to the practice of “cuckooing” commonly used by organised crime groups (OCGs), to be an aggravating factor.

The practice of taking over a person’s property through force, coercion or deceit is referred to as “cuckooing” and is regularly used by organised crime gangs.

He told Hodson: “It was apparent to you he was a drug user, you realised you could take advantage of that.

“And that is what you did. You and two others put him in the back of a van and took him to his flat. You then set up inside his flat.

“You used a cooking stove to prepare crack cocaine there.

“You threatened and intimidated the complainant. You used him to drive you around in a BMW to various locations.”

The “Gleadless estate” is among the locations where Hodson would deliver drugs, a hearing held on April 2, 2025 heard.

“Very often there would be males with him who would answer the phone,” said Ms Hodson.

The complainant “did what he was told,” the prosecutor explaind, “not because he wanted to, but because he was in fear of what would happen if he did not.”

Brandon Hodson | SYP

Defending, Ian West referred Mr Justice Fordham to three letters prepared on Hodson’s behalf, and detailed the roles he plays in the lives of both his biological children and his step children.

Mr West said Hodson is beset with issues arising from mental health conditions including depression and anxiety, and was given diagnoses of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and dyslexia.

He told the court that Hodson was permanently expelled from school at the age of 14, never returned to education and found himself going down the “wrong path in life, undoubtedly tempted by the financial gains.”