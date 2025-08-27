A Sheffield man who was jailed for drug and money laundering offences has been ordered to pay back over £12,500 he made from a life of crime.

Christopher Williams, who was jailed in June 2025 for 40 months after being convicted of drug and money laundering offences, has been ordered to pay thousands of pounds back into the system.

A warrant was executed at Williams' home in July 2024 after a vehicle he was driving was seen to be involved in a drug deal.

The 34-year-old was found to have wraps of cocaine, and within his home had drug paraphernalia, a large quantity of cash and expensive jewellery.

Officers analysed how Williams had benefited from his illegal activity, before looking at what he had available to pay back into the system. This included a gold chain worth approximately £8,000.

This can also include money available in the bank, as well as physical assets such as property and vehicles.

It comes as South Yorkshire Police’s Economic Crime Unit's (ECU) Asset Recovery Team has resulted in securing orders that will see £110,000 paid back into the Criminal Justice System.

Laura Hough, Head of Asset Recovery, said: "Convicted criminals should not be allowed to benefit from their criminality which has inflicted misery on our local communities.

"The thorough work of the Asset Recovery Team ensures that even after going through the courts, perpetrators of crime are held wholly responsible for their offending.

"Money gathered from confiscation orders is paid back into the justice system and aims to positively affect the communities criminals have previously wreaked havoc upon."

Williams, of Daresbury Place, Sheffield, was found to have a financial benefit of £16,094.

On April 7 he was ordered to pay an available amount of £12,812 within 28 days.

Williams’ ill-gotten gains were added into a pot that totals more than £110,000 recovered by the team over the last month alone.

Laura added: “The process of securing confiscation orders is helped by information submitted by the public. With the help of our communities, we can paint a better intelligence picture providing a better understanding of how much these individuals have benefitted from their life of criminality.

“Have you noticed someone who has suddenly started wearing designer clothing or have bought a second car despite not appearing to have a job? They may be gaining this money illegally.

“If you see something that is not quite right, I urge you to report it to us, or through Crimestoppers if you don’t want to talk to us directly and wish to stay anonymous.”

Tell us what you know – call 101 or go through our suspicious activity online portal. If you don’t feel comfortable contacting us directly, you can get in touch with Crimestoppers on www.Crimestoppers-uk.org