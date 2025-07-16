A woman who stole thousands of pounds from South Yorkshire Police and spent years in prison after being found guilty of theft has been ordered to pay back £100,000.

In 2013, a large quantity of cash was seized as part of a police investigation and placed in the property store at Attercliffe Police Station, Sheffield.

At that station, Jacqueline Fletcher was employed as Property Store Team Leader, and as part of her role she was responsible for managing cash brought in.

While 55-year-old of Boundary Walk, Rotherham, told officers in charge that she had counted and banked the money into the force account, it was later revealed that Fletcher had in fact put £98,500 into her own bank and only £1,500 into the force’s.

She left the force in 2015, with a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) investigation uncovering her theft in 2017.

She was subsequently jailed for two years and eight months after admitting to four counts of theft in 2018.

That same year she was also ordered to pay back £47,000 through a confiscation order - imposed by courts to ensure money made from criminal ventures is paid back.

Through reviews of the case held by the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit’s (YHROCU) Asset Confiscation Enforcement (ACE) team, new assets were identified and outstanding orders pursued.

Now a successful reconsideration order has been obtained, ordering Fletcher to pay back 108,256.86 in total.

She has been given three months to pay this additional order or face a 12-month prison sentence.

Detective Superintendent James Axe, head of Professional Standards at South Yorkshire Police, said: "We expect all of our employees to behave professionally, honestly and with integrity. Fletcher showed none of these traits, behaving disgracefully and abusing the trust placed in her.

"The vital work carried out the YHROCU's ACE team has ensured that more of the money Fletcher stole will be recovered. The money secured through confiscation order helps fund community grant schemes and officer training allowing us to give back to our communities, as well as ensuring Fletcher does not continue to benefit from her offending."

Ramona Senior, head of operations at the YHROCU said: “Our dedicated ACE team proactively reviews opportunities to revisit confiscation orders made under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

“We will relentlessly pursue outstanding unpaid orders and identify where new assets have been acquired that can be subject to confiscation, no matter who has acquired them. We also look at increasing the amount available for recovery if a criminal’s circumstances have changed since the original confiscation order.

“The ACE team has recovered more than £10.3 million in criminal assets on behalf of our region’s four police forces over the past two years.”