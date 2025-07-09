Police body cam footage shows the moment a killer driver who used his car as a weapon was arrested.

Hassan Jhangur, aged 25, was today found guilty of murder over the death of 46-year-old dad, Chris Marriott, in an incident on College Close, Burngreave, Sheffield, on December 27, 2023.

This is the moment killer driver Hassan Jhangur was arrested | SYP

Jhangur, of Whiteways Road, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield, deliberately drove his Seat Ibiza car into a group of people before stabbing another man nearby at the scene with a knife.

He was found guilty of one count of murder and three counts of grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to three of the others injured in the crash.

Hassan Jhangur | SYP

Jhangur was found guilty of wounding with intent in relation to a fourth person injured in the crash plus guilty of wounding with intent in relation to the stabbing of a man who was attacked in the moments after the fatal crash took place.

His dad, Mohammed Jhangur, 57, also of Whiteways Road, was found guilty of one count of perverting the course of public justice.

He was seen hiding a knife in the boot of his car at College Close, moments after his son had used it in the stabbing.

At an earlier hearing, in April, 2024, Hassan Jhangur was charged with the murder of Chris Marriott and five counts of attempted murder. He pleaded not guilty to murder, attempted murder, manslaughter and wounding with intent but entered guilty pleas of causing death by dangerous driving and serious injury by dangerous driving.

At the same hearing, his father pleaded not guilty to the charge of attempting to pervert the course of public justice.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “We are extremely pleased that justice has finally been secured for Chris Marriott and his family.

“This has been a complex investigation and I’d like to pay tribute to our teams who have worked so hard to achieve this result.

“Our thoughts today, as ever, remain with Chris’ family and all who knew him. His loved ones have shown the utmost dignity throughout both trials that have taken place, and have supported our investigation in every way possible.”

The father and son will appear at Sheffield Crown Court for sentencing at a later date.