A man has been found guity of murdering a Good Samaritan and seriously injuring four others in a horror crash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The jury in the trial returned their verdict a few moments ago.

Hassan Jhangur | SYP

Chris Marriott, aged 46, was in the process of offering assistance to a woman lying in the road of College Close, Burngreave, Sheffield, on the afternoon of December 27, 2023, when he was struck by a car, leaving him with fatal injuries. He had been out on a walk with his wife and children when he stopped to help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The jury have now found Hassan Jhangur, the driver of the car, guilty of Mr Marriott’s murder, after retiring to consider their verdicts on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

Hassan Jhangur, aged 25, has been on trial at Sheffield Crown Court for the last four weeks accused of murdering Chris Marriott, and of causing grievous bodily harm to the four others injured, including his own mother and sister, Ambreen and Nafeesa Jhangur, respectively

The packed courtroom fell silent as the jury returned majority verdicts of guilty.

As the jury waited to be brought into deliver their verdicts, the judge, Mr Justice Morris, had asked for ‘silence and dignity’ from those present, as he acknowledged the ‘tension and emotion’ that is often present in such a moment.

Four others were also seriously injured in the collision, including midwife Alison Norris, who was also attempting to come to the aid of the injured woman - subsequently identified as Nafessa Jhangur, Jhangur’s sister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been found guilty of charges of grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to three of the others injured in the crash, Ms Norris, along with Hassan Jhangur’s mother and other sister, Ambreen and Nafeesa Jhangur, respectively.

Hassan Jhangur was found guilty of wounding with intent in relation to a fourth person injured in the crash, Riasat Khan.

Jurors have also found Hassan Jhangur, aged 25, guilty of wounding with intent in relation to the stabbing of Hasan Khan, who was attacked in the moments after the fatal crash took place.

Mr Justice Morris told Hassan Jhangur that there is only one sentence he can pass for the murder of Mr Marriott, and that is one of life imprisonment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will determine the minimum term during an adjourned sentencing hearing, with a date yet to be set. Hassan Jhangur was remanded into custody until then.

Mohammed Jhangur will also be sentenced at the same hearing and was released on bail.

As he discharged the jury, he thanked them for the ‘calm consideration’ they had applied to their public service.

Mr Justice Morris also praised those in the public gallery, which include members of Mr Marriott’s family, for the ‘quiet dignity’ and ‘courtesy’ they had shown throughout the five-week trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hassan Jhangur previously pleaded guilty to lesser charges of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving in relation to the crash, and causing Mr Khan grievous bodily harm with intent. Those guilty pleas were rejected by prosecutors.

His father Mohammed Jhangur, of Whiteways Road, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield, was found guilty of doing an act which had a tendency to pervert or interfere with the course of public justice after he concealed the knife used to carry out the stabbing in the boot of his car.

The judge, Mr Justice Morris, adjourned sentence until a later date yet to be decided in order to allow for the preparation of pre-sentence reports, and remanded Hassan Jhangur into custody until then.

Mohammed Jhangur has been released on bail.

Mr Justice Morris told the jury he could accept a majority verdict this afternoon (Wednesday, July 9, 2025), following 17 hours and 24 minutes of deliberation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They returned their guilty verdicts just 41 minutes later.

Outlining the case against Hassan Jhangur on June 5, 2025 - the first day of the trial - prosecutor Jason Pitter KC, said it is alleged “Mr Marriott came to die, and numerous people were injured, when the car driven by the defendant, Hassan Jhangur struck them.

“Hassan Jhangur used his Seat Ibiza vehicle as a weapon by deliberately driving so as to hit that group of people, perhaps not realising who was within it,” Mr Pitter told the jury.

“We make plain, the prosecution case here is that Hassan Jhangur is guilty of the offence of murder, using his car as a weapon and in doing so unlawfully killing Chris Marriott and intending at the time to cause at least really serious harm.”

Mr Pitter said the wedding of Hasan Khan and Amaani Jhangur, which took place on the morning of the fatal incident, “appears to be the feud and the catalyst for the violence that was to occur.”