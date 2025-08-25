This is the moment two masked thugs from Barnsley tied up a shopkeeper and threatened to kill her in a £50,000 jewellery raid.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ints Dombrovskis, 45, and Hugo Ignats, 42, of Barnsley looted PG Jewellery and Collectables on May 30, 2025.

The masked pair came armed with an axe and pretended to have a pistol in a bag - pointing it at the young shop assistant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley men Hudo Ignats (pictured left) and Ints Dombroskis (pictured right) have each been jailed for seven years and four months for their roles in a jewellery heist | SWNS

CCTV footage shows the thugs demanding the woman in her 20s to open the display cabinets before binding her ankles and wrists with duct tape and bungee cord.

Ignats can be heard threatening the unnamed woman, saying “don’t move or I will kill you" while carrying the long-handled axe.

This is the moment two masked thugs tie up a shopkeeper and threaten to kill her in a £50,000 jewellery raid | Lincolnshire Police / SWNS

The robbers can be seen stealing watches, rings and necklaces from the display cabinets at the shop in in Holbeach, Lincolnshire, stuffing them into black bags and their pockets.

A mobile phone, a bank card and £15 in cash were also stolen - the robbery took nine minutes and more than £50,000 of goods were taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Caught on camera Sheffield: CCTV shots show people police want to speak to over crime investigations

The pair fled the scene in a silver Vauxhall Astra, which was found torched just a four minute drive from the jewellers.

They were then traced to a black Honda Civic 37 miles away before they were stopped at gun point by armed officers.

This is the moment police captured the two Barnsley men | Lincolnshire Police / SWNS

Police bodycam footage shows cops swooping in and forcing the pair to stop on the A1 in Nottingham.

Both men were sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday (Aug 22) after both men pleaded guilty to robbery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both men, from Barnsley, were each handed seven years and four months in prison.

Detective Constable Katie Munroe, the Investigating Officer, said: “I cannot begin to comprehend how terrified our victim was, she showed huge courage on that day. I really wish her well for the future as she comes to terms with what happened.

Pictured left to right: Hudo Ignats and Ints Dombroskis | Submit

“This investigation was about working with our different teams and building an evidential picture. The investigation moved at a fast pace with information of interest coming in quickly, thankfully.

“The Intelligence Unit played a significant part in identifying the offender’s movements. The call from the fire fighters was instrumental in joining up more of the dots. The information from the scene gathered by response officers who were first to arrive was crucial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Detectives secured evidence including CCTV and completed searches of the vehicles.

“The final piece of the jigsaw fell into place when colleagues from armed policing found and arrested the two defendants, safely”.

Armed police were sent to apprehend the two men | Lincolnshire Police / SWNS

Sergeant Lee Giles, the Operational Firearms Commander on the day, said: “As police officers, our main goal is ensuring public safety and bringing offenders to justice.

“This was a horrendous crime committed against a completely innocent member of our community merely going about her daily work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As soon as my team were aware of this incident we accepted nothing less than getting these offenders in handcuffs.

“Working with officers from Nottinghamshire Police armed response, we did exactly that on the A1 where these two offenders thought they had escaped with the proceeds of their crime. Not on my watch."