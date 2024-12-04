A South Yorkshire Police officer accused of indecently assaulting a young boy has denied the allegations against him.

Gary Scott is accused of assaulting a young boy before he worked for South Yorkshire Police.

Giving evidence during his trial yesterday, the 51-year-old denied indecently assaulting the child in the early 2000s.

Scott, of Somin Court, Balby, Doncaster, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday wearing a navy suit with a purple shirt, where Judge Sarah Wright heard the case.

He pleaded not guilty at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court in October and his trial began last week.

Yesterday, the jury was given a chronology report detailing how the case had progressed.

Scott was arrested by the police on suspicion of indecent assault and then interviewed under caution at Barnsley police station on September 14, 2022.

In his police interview, he said: “I am not a paedophile. I’m a good cop. I am not guilty to anything he has said.”

The complainant claims Scott touched him inappropriately on at least seven occasions.

Yesterday, Scott denied a claim made by the complainant that he had said “I can’t remember, but if you say so. I don’t fancy you”.

Scott worked as a relief distribution manager before joining South Yorkshire Police in 2004.

He had previously volunteered as a special constable.

He worked in Rotherham for 18 years until he was suspended following the allegations.

The jury heard the complainant had disclosed the alleged abuse in January 2021 to his partner and mother.

The court heard that the complainant had sent Scott a text message on January 23, 2021, stating Scott had touched him inappropriately when he was younger.

Scott then went to visit the complainant at his home address.

He told jurors: “I don’t think coming out with something like that over message is the right thing to do. The message ruined my life in a matter of seconds.

“When I saw him I held out my arms as if to say ‘what’s all this about’. He shrugged. It was awkward and nobody wanted to start talking so I initiated conversation. I said ‘look what’s this message all about?’”

The court heard the complainant told Scott the alleged abuse “happened more than once.”

Scott told the complainant: “That never happened”.

Scott told the jury that the complainant had shaken his head and said “did any of this really happen” while looking down.

“He was questioning himself and asked his wife if he was making it all up. I wondered where he got these dates from. He was trying to infer I did this while I was a police officer.”

Scott said: “I agreed he should go to the police because I knew it would get sorted the right way.”

Giving evidence yesterday, Scott said: “I have committed none of the alleged offences.”

The case continues.