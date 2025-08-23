As ex-priest Christopher Brain awaits sentence for a catologue of sex offences, a senior prosecutor has branded him a “narcissist” who used a "culture of fear to subjugate and control" the women he abused.

The nine women Brain has now been convicted of sexually assaulting in the 1980s and 1990s have had a 30 year wait for justice but he is now, finally, facing a prison sentence after jurors convicted him of 17 counts of indecent assault on Wednesday (August 20, 2025) at the conclusion of a seven-week trial.

Brain, now aged 68, abused the women whilst he was the leader of the Nine O’Clock Service (NOS) in Sheffield, an evangelical Church of England congregation which used rave culture and rock music to attract young people to the movement.

Ex-priest Christopher Brain is set to be sentenced for 17 sexual offences committed whilst he was leader of the Nine 'o' Clock Service, an evangelical church group in Sheffield, during the 1980s and 1990s at a later date | SYP

During the course of Brain’s trial, prosecutors described the NOS as a “cult” and said it “became a closed and controlled group which the defendant dominated and abused his position first as a leader and then as an ordained priest to sexually assault a staggering number of women from his congregation.”

Speaking after Brain was found guilty, Julie Moss, senior crown prosecutor of the Crown Prosecution Service, said Brain had “clearly engaged in controlling behaviour and is a narcissist who subjected his victims to awful and horrendous acts of sexual violence.”

She continued: “Chris Brain abused the trust and power he gained as a religious leader to sexually exploit and abuse young women.

"He instilled a culture of fear to subjugate and control NOS members into submission and to do his bidding.

"Brain discouraged members of the Nine O Clock service from having any contact with family or friends outside of the NOS community to isolate members them and make them susceptible to his control."

The court heard how Brain had set up a "home base team" where he required female NOS members to “assist” his household, including "attending upon him in his bedroom" before he slept, which is when many of the offences occurred.

Ms Moss added: "The victims were too scared of being excluded from the religious group to refuse.

"This became known as the 'putting to bed rota'.”

"We hope that these convictions help in some part to see justice delivered for the victims."

On Wednesday (August 20, 2025), jurors also cleared Brain of a further 15 counts of indecent assault, relating to allegations made by four women.

Yesterday (August 21), the jury at Inner London Crown Court indicated it was unable to reach a verdict on four further counts of indecent assault and one count of rape, and they were subsequently discharged.

Brain is set to learn his fate during a sentencing hearing set to be held at a later date.

The date will be fixed during a hearing set to be held on September 4, 2025, when the Crown Prosecution Service are also set to indicate if they intend to pursue a retrial on the five counts the jury could not reach a verdict on.

Brain was released on bail until his sentencing hearing.