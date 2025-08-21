A former priest who led a church ‘cult’ in Sheffield and abused his power to sexually assault young and vulnerable women in his congregation has been convicted of multiple offences.

Christopher Brain created a highly controlling and domineering environment within the Nine O’Clock Service (NOS) in the 1980s and 1990s, leading victims to feel they had no choice but to submit to his sexual demands, a South Yorkshire Police investigation uncovered.

Following a trial at Inner London Crown Court, Brain, aged 68, and formerly of Sheffield but now of Park Road, Wilmslow, Cheshire, was yesterday (Wednesday, August 20) found guilty by a jury of 17 counts of indecent assault against nine women. He was cleared of a further 15 counts of the same offence.

Today (Thursday, August 21), the jury indicated it was unable to reach a verdict on four further counts of indecent assault and one count of rape. The jury was subsequently discharged.

Brain’s convictions follow an extensive and complex police investigation SYP launched in 2019 following a referral.

The force said that thanks to all the courageous women who made reports, a dedicated team of officers was able to begin building the case against Brain and establishing the full picture of his offending.

The NOS was an Evangelical movement which was active in Sheffield in the 1980s up to the mid-1990s. It attracted a young congregation through its use of live music and nightclub-style multimedia effects.

It was initially held at St Thomas’s Church in Crookes, before later moving to a larger venue in Ponds Forge in the city centre.

The court heard that Brain, who was an ordained Church of England priest, created a ‘cult’ and ‘brainwashed’ his victims into believing that he was a ‘mouthpiece of God’.

The victims thought if they didn’t carry out the sexual acts he demanded, they would be failing as Christians.

It was only after the NOS ended, and for some many years later, that the women Brain preyed upon realised they had been groomed and sexually abused.

Police officers spoke to hundreds of people, with most bringing different names and lines of enquiry into the investigation. They took around 50 statements, gathered hundreds of pieces of documentation and conducted 55 hours’ worth of victim and witness interviews.

Enquiries took officers all over the UK, with many of those involved now based in different parts of the country. Many of the people officers needed to speak to for help with enquiries weren’t previously known to police, and weren’t easily traceable, resulting in the use of varied and complex tactics to find them and seek their assistance.

Detective Superintendent Eleanor Welsh, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “I’d firstly like to put on record my gratitude towards all of the courageous women who made reports and put their trust and support behind our investigation. These women have waited three or four decades for these verdicts and bravely relived their ordeals in a bid to secure justice.

“Brain is a devious and arrogant sexual predator who caused these women significant harm through his abuse of power and cruel manipulation of their faith.

“While I am pleased with the guilty verdicts, I know for the victims it can never take away what Brain did to them. However, I hope that it brings some comfort to know they have had a voice, they have been heard, and the jury has accepted that Brain is a serial sex offender.

“I also hope today’s verdicts show others who may have suffered sexual abuse that it’s never too late to come forward and report to us, even if the offences occurred many years ago. We will listen to you and there is support available to you throughout the process.”

Brain will be sentenced on a date to be set.

A woman previously arrested in connection to the case was released with no further action.

Following the conclusion of the trial, The Bishop of Sheffield, The Rt Revd Dr Pete Wilcox, said: "As Bishop of Sheffield, I want to speak directly to the survivors, their families and friends, and to everyone affected by these events. I am deeply sorry for the harm you have suffered. I recognise that a mixed verdict can be profoundly painful: for some it may bring a measure of justice and relief, and for others it will feel incomplete, confusing, or retraumatising. Those reactions are understandable and I am truly sorry for the continued hurt this brings.

"What happened was an appalling abuse of power and leadership that should never have occurred. Where concerns were raised in the past and were not acted upon properly, that was a failing of the Church. For those institutional failures I offer an unreserved apology.

"We are committed to supporting those affected. The Diocese will continue to cooperate fully with the police and any other authorities. Our diocesan safeguarding team is available to listen, to provide practical support and to signpost to independent counselling and specialist services.

“Anyone who needs help or who has information to share is invited to contact the Diocese of Sheffield Safeguarding Team at [email protected] or visit www.sheffield.anglican.org/safeguarding. Alternatively, you may prefer to access the independent support set out here: sheffdio.org/NOSsupport

"As part of our ongoing learning, I will commission an independent Safeguarding Practice Review (SPR). The detail and scope of this will be decided in the Autumn, but will examine our safeguarding responses, culture, and processes so that we can identify where lessons can be learned and strengthen best practice for the future.

"Words will never undo the harm that has been caused. We will, however, continue to work to ensure the Church is a safe place for everyone - where concerns are taken seriously, where survivors are believed and supported, and where accountability and compassion guide our actions.

"My prayers remain with the survivors, their families, and all who have been affected by these events."