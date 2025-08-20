Jurors in the trial of a former Sheffield priest accused of sexually assaulting multiple women have this afternoon found him guilty of 17 counts of indecent assault.

Christopher Brain, 68, from Wilmslow, Cheshire, was the leader of evangelical movement the Nine O’Clock Service (NOS), part of the Church of England, in Sheffield between 1986 and 1995.

He has been on trial at Inner London Crown Court since July 1, 2025, accused of one count of rape and 36 counts of indecent assault.

The charges were alleged to have taken place between 1981 and 1995 against 13 women.

Moments ago, jurors found Brain guilty of 17 counts of indecent assault.

They have also acquitted him 15 counts of the same offence.

Jurors have yet to reach a verdict on the rape offence and four further counts of indecent assault.

They are expected to return to court tomorrow (Thursday, August 21, 2025) to continue deliberating on the remaining five counts.

The jury were first sent out to deliberate at 12.30pm on August 12, 2025.

Prosecutors say NOS became a cult where Brain abused his position to sexually assault a “staggering number” of women followers, exerting control over their lives and ostracising them from friends and family.

Inner London Crown Court previously heard that a “homebase team” – referred to as “the Lycra Lovelies” or “the Lycra Nuns” – was set up to “care for” Brain, with witnesses reporting seeing the defendant surrounded by attractive women in lingerie at his home looking after his needs.

Brain told jurors earlier this month that this was “completely untrue”.

He denied touching anyone’s breasts during massages while a part of NOS in Sheffield but admitted doing so after his involvement.

Brain said this was consensual and not forced.

Defence lawyer Iain Simkin KC asked Brain if he would continue touching someone sexually if they were uncomfortable and the defendant said he would not.

Brain rejected testimonies from alleged victims that he had tried to control people by making them wear the same clothing or lose weight, or that he discouraged them from maintaining friendships.

Asked if he tried to start a cult, Brain said he did not, adding that those involved were “completely anti-cult”.

The trial continues.