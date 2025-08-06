Over the course of two years, one man from Swallownest managed to take close to £20,000 from unsuspecting renters by posing as a landlord.

In 2023, Ben Brammer, aged 34, first attempted the scheme that would eventually see him claim thousands over the subsequent years.

Sheffield Crown Cour heard how in each case Brammer, of Wharton Avenue, Swallownest, would pose as a landlord, advertise a friend or family member’s property online, before giving the interested renter a tour.

Once they’d agreed to rent, it is understood that Brammer would then present them with a lease agreement and take huge sums, typically of cash, before disappearing.

The amount taken varied in each case, with prosecuting Charles Creasey saying how one victim lost £1,300, while another lost £2,200.

The court heard how in total, between 2023 and 2025, this scheme saw Brammer claim £19,745 from 11 victims.

The prosecution went on to explain how the crime led to financial troubles for the victims, some of whom had to borrow money from friends as a result, and resulted in them experiencing trust issues.

In one of the cases, the prosecutor also pointed out how Brammer had stolen mattresses from a victim.

Dishonourably discharged veteran Ben Brammer took around £20,000 from renters by posing as a landlord. | SYP

“One victim begged for their money back, even just part of the money back,” Mr Creasey told the court.

The court heard how Brammer had originally been arrested and questioned by the police on suspicion of these offences in the latter half of 2023, before being released pending further investigations.

Earlier this year, he was summoned to appear before magistrates but failed to attend, with a warrant for his arrest being issued.

Richard Adams, defending, explained how Brammer pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and spoke about pre-sentencing report statements that had been shared by Brammer’s grandparents and partner.

He told the court how Brammer had a difficult childhood, with little to no contact with his parents and instead was raised by his grandparents.

There were struggles at school, and in 2007 Brammer joined the army, where he served in Iraq with the Third Battalion, Yorkshire Regiment until 2012.

His military career met a difficult end though, as the court was told that Brammer was dishonourably discharged.

Mr Adams described his client as a ‘typical, stoic Yorkshireman and ex-infantryman’ who was reluctant to accept support.

He also explained how Brammer now has a six-year-old daughter, and may have turned to self-medicating to continue acting as a functioning father and worker.

He claimed that this resulted in debts, which may have led to the crimes, and said that Brammer understood he had done wrong.

The judge, Recorder Abdul Iqbal KC, opened his sentencing remarks by saying that he had read all pre-sentencing reports and considered mitigating factors in his decision.

He continued: “You took money from people and then went missing

“You repeated this behaviour with 11 victims identified.

“You were arrested quite early - you were interviewed by police and made no comment.

“You were released pending police enquiries and under investigation. You completed the other offences while being investigated.”

Due to Brammer’s early guilty plea, his sentence for the fraud offences was reduced by one third.

For the fraud by false representation offences, Brammer was sentenced to 28 months in prison.

This is to be served concurrently with a three month sentence for the theft.

Then an additional seven days were added on for his failure to appear at court.

In total, Judge Iqbal sentenced Brammer to two years, four months and seven days behind bars.