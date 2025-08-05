A former priest accused of assaulting women in an alleged church group cult replied "I just did. Why not?" when asked at his trial about receiving massages from other members.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Brain, aged 68, from Wilmslow, Cheshire, was leader of the evangelical movement the Nine O'Clock Service (NOS), part of the Church of England , in Sheffield between 1986 and 1995.

Brain denies one count of rape and 36 counts of indecent assault between 1981 and 1995 against 13 women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Brain | PA

Prosecutors say NOS became a cult where Brain abused his position to sexually assault a "staggering number" of women followers, exerting control over their lives and ostracising them from friends and family.

Inner London Crown Court previously heard that a "homebase team" was set up to "care for" Brain - referred to as "the Lycra Lovelies" or "the Lycra Nuns" - with witnesses reporting seeing the defendant surrounded by attractive women in lingerie at his home looking after his needs.

Brain told jurors on Monday that this was "completely untrue".

He said that members were fashion "conscious" and that they were wearing clothes which reflected the time period.

The defendant denied prescribing what they wore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Tim Clark KC previously gave an overview of the alleged offences, relaying accounts from complainants who made various claims - including that Brain groomed them, would touch them during massages and re-enacted a film scene involving rape or sexual abuse over clothes.

Defence lawyer Iain Simkin KC asked Brain on Monday "what on earth possessed" him to have massages from women.

The defendant replied: "I just did. Why not?"

Brain told jurors that some massages, intended to be for "tensions" on his body, could evolve into "sensual touching", which he said was between friends and "no big deal".

He denied touching anyone's breasts during massages while a part of NOS in Sheffield but admitted doing so after his involvement.

Brain said this was consensual and not forced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Simkin asked Brain if he would continue touching someone sexually if they were uncomfortable and the defendant said he would not.

The barrister then asked what he would have done if someone had communicated their discomfort.

Brain said he would stop "instantly", adding that not doing so would be crossing "boundaries".

The defendant was asked if people were "awestruck" in his presence, and he replied that he did get recognised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Simkin asked: "Did you feel that people were desperate to be in your company?"

Brain replied: "Some people were desperate to be in my company."

The defendant added that he "got a bit of kudos" having been a musician.

Brain said he recognised that people wanted to be close to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Simkin asked Brain if he exploited this, to which the defendant said: "Absolutely not."

The court previously heard that large sums of money were spent finding the robes worn by Robert De Niro in the movie The Mission for Brain to don at his ordination.

Mr Simkin asked: "Did you wear that because you are an egomaniac who wanted to demonstrate power and control over members of the church?"

Brain replied: "No."

The defendant had earlier told jurors that he had a leading role in a group in Sheffield from the early 1980s, which would later "dissolve into" the NOS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Giving evidence in a navy suit, the defendant said the earlier group had been likened to a "kibbutz" with 12 members who would focus on helping the poor and disadvantaged.

Mr Simkin asked Brain if he attempted to indoctrinate those in the group.

Brain replied: "No, of course not."

The defendant also denied trying to coerce others.

Mr Simkin asked: "Did you try to start a cult?"

Brain said he did not, adding that those involved were "completely anti-cult".

The NOS began in 1986, and the defendant said it had a "team structure" but that he led the congregation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told of leading the design of the worship, choosing the music, songs and lighting.

Brain said he "rarely" stood at the front of worships and instead played more of a "producer" role.

He told jurors: "Yes I was a leader but there were other leaders as well."

Mr Simkin asked Brain if he was a "controlling maniac" who ran a cult for his own ends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defendant said he was not, adding that members were "completely against a charismatic bloke leading the front of their service".

Mr Simkin asked the defendant if he made members "obey" or if he turned them into "robots" for his "sexual desires", which he denied.

Asked if members could work, the defendant said: "Yes of course. Some of them had normal jobs."

Mr Simkin asked Brain about his leadership style, to which the defendant said: "I think most of the time I worked on consensus, at the time that's what I thought was most considerate, making sure you take everybody with you."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he admitted being " Yorkshire and straight" and "direct by today's standards".

Brain said that his role was "totally consuming" and "creatively intensive".

Mr Simkin also asked Brain if he dressed people down in public, humiliated them or wanted to control, which the defendant denied.

The trial continues.