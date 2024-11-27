Dawson Avenue: Man, 44, charged over gunfire at Rotherham house
On Monday (November 25) at 6.18pm, officers responded to reports of a firearms discharge on Dawson Avenue, Rawmarsh.
Nobody was injured during the incident.
Craig Berridge, aged 44, of Grange Road, Rotherham, has been charged with possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life/enable another to do so, threats to kill, and possessing a knife in a public place.
He has been remanded into custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today (November 27).
A 43-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm. She has been released on bail pending further investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 816 of November 26, 2024 when you get in touch.