A former priest accused of sexually assaulting women has told his trial that consent was the “grounding of everything” at an alleged cult church group he ran.

Christopher Brain, aged 68, from Wilmslow, Cheshire, was the leader of evangelical movement the Nine O’Clock Service (NOS), part of the Church of England, in Sheffield between 1986 and 1995.

He denies one count of rape and 36 counts of indecent assault between 1981 and 1995 against 13 women.

Giving evidence for a second day in his trial at Inner London Crown Court, Brain told jurors on Tuesday he was “the most radical ordained vicar there was” but insisted NOS was a “free, open, really caring, very fun environment”.

Prosecutors allege NOS became a cult where Brain abused his position to sexually assault a “staggering number” of women followers, exerting control over their lives and ostracising them from friends and family.

Put to him by defence lawyer Iain Simkin KC that alleged victims had been subjected to “isolation techniques”, Brain said: “Absolutely not true.

Chris Brain | PA

“I think I would remember something like that. The intensity of what we did tended to draw people in.”

Brain rejected testimonies from alleged victims that he had tried to control people by making them wear the same clothing or lose weight, or that he discouraged them from maintaining friendships.

Discussing one particular alleged victim, Brain admitted there had been “petting at a regular basis” but that she had “absolutely” consented to having her breasts touched under her clothing.

He also admitted to penetrating the same woman with his penis on one occasion after they were in a bedroom together and “it just went too far”, but that it was consensual and “can’t have been very long”.

Asked by Mr Simkin if he cared whether the woman consented or not, Brain told jurors: “Of course I did.”

He told jurors there was “consent at a very serious, deep level” with another woman after they agreed to have a more sexual relationship, including him touching her while they were in a car.

Asked why he would not touch the woman without consent, Brain replied: “It was absolutely the grounding of everything that we were doing.”

Brain told jurors the environment in the NOS, which began in 1986, was less like a church house and “much more like a group of musicians living together”.

Asked about an allegation that he touched a woman’s crotch aggressively, the defendant said: “(There were suggestions) I was some kind of lairy guy who tried to bond with people. That could not be further from the truth.”

The defendant said he had built up “intimacy and trust” with church members over a long period of time, adding: “I am not the kind of guy who would try it on. I never have been.

“It’s not part of my character or my belief system.”

Mr Simkin told the court that Brain admitted to having relations with members of his congregation in a BBC documentary in November 1995.

The defendant said he was “in a state of complete overwhelmed trauma” at the time of the admission and had “needed to be really open and accountable for what I had done”.

Asked if he should have been behaving that way with his congregation, Brain said: “In a traditional setting, I don’t know.

“If you’re in a polyamorous community at the front edge of culture in San Francisco and at the heart of the rave movement, then obviously I thought it was OK.”

Brain resigned from his priesthood in the same month “because the hassle at the time (and) the press intrusion had pretty much devastated my life”, he told jurors.

Asked by Judge Freya Newbery if he wanted to resign, Brain replied: “No, not really. I had no option.”

Tim Clark KC, cross-examining, asked Brain: “You spoke psycho-babble to get your own sexual gratification, didn’t you?”

“No,” the defendant replied.

Brain told jurors he had “close, intimate relationships” with the women that was non-sexual but “may have strayed occasionally”.

Put to him by Mr Clark that he had “let the mask slip” with his evidence on consent, the defendant replied: “If I wanted to get off with women to get my rocks off, I wouldn’t need to do this. I promise you.”

Put to him that he told one alleged victim that she needed “sexual healing”, Brain said: “The sexual healing trope that was laid all over this case did not exist.”

The defendant told jurors he felt he had used his position of trust “to the best effect I could at the time” and denied abusing any trust placed in him.

Brain rejected the prosecutor’s suggestions there was a scheme of in and out punishment in the NOS as “a cultification story”.

The trial continues.