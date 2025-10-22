After a two-month wait, the teenager convicted of the murder of 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose is set to learn his fate today.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty of Harvey’s murder on August 8, 2025, following a five-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Harvey was stabbed in the heart during an incident in the courtyard of All Saints Catholic High School on Granville Road, Sheffield a few minutes into the lunch break on Monday, February 3, 2025. He collapsed less than a minute later, and died a short time after that.

Harvey Willgoose was just 15-years-old when stabbed to death at All Saints Catholic High School on February 3, 2025. The teenage boy found guilty of his murder is set to be sentenced today | Dean Atkins/National World/Submit

Parliament has decided that judges must pass a life sentence to all offenders found guilty of murder.

During today’s sentencing hearing, the judge, Mrs Justice Ellenbogen DBE, will decide the minimum term the defendant should serve behind bars, before he can be considered for release by the Parole Board.

Mrs Justice Ellenbogen is also set to make a decision on whether a reporting restriction protecting the defendant’s identity - which was automatically placed on the case due to him being under 18 - should be lifted today.

The Sheffield Star has applied for the restriction to be lifted, arguing it is in the public interest for him to be named - despite his young age - and may act as a deterrent for anyone considering arming themselves with a knife.

Both the defendant and Harvey were pupils at All Saints School at the time of the fatal attack.

During the course of the trial, the defendant claimed he was seeking to defend himself after Harvey had acted as the aggressor, and had made a number of social media threats over the weekend leading up to the attack.

It also came after a lockdown incident at the school the week before, following which Harvey took the side of one of the boys involved, and the defendant took the side of the other.

The defendant claimed he “lost control” and could not remember carrying out the stabbing that cost Harvey his life, or the immediate aftermath.

But jurors rejected the boy’s account to find him guilty of Harvey’s murder, with a majority verdict of 11 to 1.

As the jury returned their verdict, following 14 hours and 34 minutes of deliberation, members of Harvey’s family shouted “yes,” before shedding tears.

In an emotional statement shared outside court in the moments after Harvey’s killer was convicted of murder, his sister Sophie said: “On February 3 we didn’t just lose Harvey, we lost part of ourselves. Our lives changed forever that day.”

She continued: “Harvey was full of life, a warm, funny caring boy, who had the unique ability to bring people together. His presence lit up every room. He made people feel see, heard and valued. He was deeply loved by his family, cherished by his friends, respected by all who knew him.

“This tragedy has not only devastated our family but has rippled across the country. People everywhere continue to grieve the loss of our beautiful boy.”

The Star will be providing live updates from today’s sentencing hearing, which is due to get underway from 10.30am.

You can join our coverage here.