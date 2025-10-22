When he is sentenced later today, the boy will receive the mandatory life sentence the offence of murder carries, meaning that no matter what minimum term is passed or how much time the defendant ultimately spends behind bars, he will remain on licence for the remainder of his days.

But due to a reporting restriction placed on the case because of the boy’s young age, the press - and the public - are currently unable to name him. As it currently stands, the restriction protecting his identity is due to automatically expire when the defendant turns 18.

Harvey Willgoose suffered a fatal knife wound to his heart when he was stabbed twice by a fellow pupil in an incident at the courtyard of their school, All Saints Catholic High, a few minutes into the lunch break on Monday, February 3, 2025. He is pictured here with his dad Mark | Picture provided by Caroline Willgoose

The Star, and others, have applied for the reporting restriction to be lifted, allowing the press to name the teen killer for the first time.

We have argued it is in the public interest for the defendant to be named, and in the hope it could serve as a deterrent to anyone considering arming themselves with a knife.

In the application sent to the judge, Mrs Justice Ellenbogen DBE, we have also suggested it should be lifted for a number of additional reasons, including: the unbalanced representation given Harvey’s name is known, but his killer’s is not; the grave nature of the crime he has been convicted of; the amount of time he is likely to spend behind bars and the impact Harvey’s death has had on the community.