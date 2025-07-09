The BBC once visited a church mired in sexual assault allegations, saying it was ‘fantastic’, a court has heard.

Christopher Brain , aged 68, is on trial at Inner London Crown Court accused of using his position as head of the Nine O'Clock Service (NOS) - an experimental Church of England congregation - to control and assault members between 1981 and 1995.

He denies one count of rape and 36 counts of indecent assault involving 13 women.

On Tuesday, jurors heard from a former member who said NOS drew praise from outsiders while inappropriate behaviour was allowed to flourish within.

"I remember the BBC came in one week - they said it was fantastic," she said in a video-recorded police interview played to the court.

"[But] there was a lot of grooming going on."

She told police Brain had isolated her from outsiders and would make her feel unsafe if she spent time with people not in the group.

"He told me I was a lamb skipping into a den of wolves," she said.

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of the Reverend Christopher Brain (left) appearing at Inner London Crown Court

She recalled him asking if the gym she attended had a sauna - which she believed was a sexualised comment - and said after she left the church he rang her unexpectedly and said: "I just wanted to hear your voice."

"I was never attracted to Chris Brain ," she said.

"I thought he was weird from the offset.

"He didn't have any sexual power over me."

The court also heard from a male former member of the church, who gave live evidence about how Brain publicly humiliated him after he disclosed being abused as a child.

The man said the incident happened outside a church in front of around 20 people.

"He said: 'I hear you're having some trouble with being abused', with a smirk on his face," the witness told the court.

The man said NOS had a strict vetting process and that the internal culture felt more like a film set than a church.

"There were lots of last-minute huddles, big egos, people sort of posturing and being important," he said.

He claimed members were rebuked for sex, drinking and drugs, and could be removed from social departments like music and dance.

"I didn't feel I had any liberty," he said.

"There seemed to be so many rules - I didn't feel I had any privacy."

Earlier in the day, a key complainant in the case continued giving live evidence from behind a screen.

The woman had accused Brain of coercing her into giving him massages and claimed he had inappropriately touched her.

Under cross-examination, defence barrister Iain Simkin KC suggested she had freely engaged in a sexual relationship with Brain, and was now "retrospectively withdrawing consent".

"You chose to do these things, didn't you?" he asked.

The woman said she had been made to believe she was at fault and in need of "healing".

"What Chris Brain said to me repeatedly was that I was sexually repressed and needed healing," she said.

"I understood it was my fault - something to do with me that wasn't right.

"It's because I'm a sinner and I needed to be a better person."

When pressed on why she did not walk away or report the alleged abuse, she said: "I didn't have the wherewithal to confront what happened.

"You're not allowed to question it because he represented God."

At one point during the tense exchange, she accused the defence barrister of being aggressive.

"I don't understand what you're saying," she told Mr Simkin.

"I would like you to rephrase the question rather than bullying me."

Simkin then accused her of fabricating the allegations for a civil claim against the Church of England .

"You have made these allegations up and they are wicked lies, aren't they?" he asked.

She replied: "Absolutely not."

The trial continues.