Police today revealed the boy’s age in an appeal to the public for information on the incident on Blonk Street, which happened yesterday afternoon

Officers confirmed yesterday that the unnamed boy had tragically died after a fall from height.

In a statement today, South Yorkshire Police appealed for witnesses.

Police outside the Metropolitan Hotel on Blonk Street, after the tragic death of a boy who fell from height

They stated: “It is reported that a five-year-old boy fell from the window of the Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel at around 2.30pm.”

"The boy’s family are being supported by specially trained officers. No formal identification has taken place yet.

“Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information that could assist with our enquiries, is asked to call 101. You can also report via our new online portal. The incident number is 489 of 18 August.”

