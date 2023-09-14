The force has revealed how much it spent policing football matches and how much income it received from clubs

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The cost of policing football matches in Sheffield has been revealed as nearly £1.2 million over the last four seasons.

South Yorkshire Police have revealed how much they spend policing Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday games. File photo shows supporters arriving at Bramall Lane. Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That is how much South Yorkshire Police says it spent policing Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday matches between the 2019/20 season and the 2022/23 season, minus the income it received from those clubs during that period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures, obtained by The Star under the Freedom of Information Act, are of course heavily skewed by the Covid pandemic, which disrupted the end of the 2019/20 season and led to most games during the 2020/21 season being played behind closed doors.

Sheffield United have also disputed the figures provided by South Yorkshire Police, saying that the fees it pays to the force are 'substantially' higher than those declared in the FOI response.

The club also pointed out that it employs stewards to control crowds in conjunction with police and has invested 'heavily' to improve safety and security at the stadium.

Net spend on policing Sheffield United matches higher than for Sheffield Wednesday

South Yorkshire Police have revealed how much they spend policing Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday matches. File photo shows Hillsborough Stadium. Photo: Getty Images

According to the figures provided by South Yorkshire Police, the force spent a total of £961,169.98 policing Sheffield United matches over the four seasons, and received £263,233.04 from the club, resulting in a net spend of £697,936.94.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force spent £630,728.56 policing Sheffield Wednesday games over the same period, and received £140,674.91, giving a net spend of £490,053.65.

Sheffield United were in the Premier League for the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons and in the Championship for the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons, winning promotion back to the Premier League for the current 2023/24 season.

The highest cost of policing Blades matches was for the 2019/20 season, when the force said its expenditure was £419,125.52 and the income was £113,677.92. Last season, the force's figures showed a net spend for Sheffield United matches of £84,519.16.

Sheffield Wednesday spent the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons in the Championship and the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons in League One, with the club also being promoted last season, to the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The highest cost of policing Owls matches was also for the 2019/20 season, when the force said its expenditure was £255,491.14 and the income was £36,951.09. Last season, the net spend by South Yorkshire Police for Sheffield Wednesday matches was £107,829.46.

What was the cost of policing Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers and Rotherham United matches?

South Yorkshire Police also confirmed the cost of policing the county's other major football clubs: Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers and Rotherham United.

For Barnsley, the force's net spend over the four seasons was £240,620.20; for Doncaster Rovers it was £270,130.66; and for Rotherham United it was £198,759.23.

The figures do not take into account the extra business rates and council tax levies imposed on football stadiums, like other licensed premises, which take into account their impact on the wider community, including policing costs. Nor do they factor in how much the clubs generate for the local economy.

What did Sheffield United say about policing costs?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Sheffield United said: "Sheffield United continue to enjoy a fantastic relationship with South Yorkshire Police, particularly for their assistance around matters arising inside Bramall Lane on a matchday.

"It should also be noted that the football club employs stewards to facilitate crowd control, in conjunction with a police presence, and have invested heavily in this area to improve safety and security at the stadium.

"However, we do not have full visibility of the costs the police incur on matchdays so will not comment on how they have been attributed to the football club but can confirm that our records show that the fees Sheffield United have paid to South Yorkshire Police are substantially higher than those that have been declared."