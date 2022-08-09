Pictures show blue white police tape still in place all across the road, along with temporary yellow fencing as officials keep pedestrians and motorists away from the structure, which it is believed is regarded as unsafe after the fire, which is being treated as arson by firefighters.

Sheffield Council is yet to comment.

A cordon today remained in place on Spital Hill, Sheffield, around a building which was left seriously damaged by a major fire on Sunday night. PIcture shows firefighters on the scene on Sunday.

Buses were diverted after the blaze because of the road closure next to the building.

Meanwhile, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have now issued pictures of their firefighters at the scene of the blaze on Sunday, fighting the fire which broke out

Three fire crews from Central and Parkway stations were sent to fight the fire at 8.25pm on Sunday, initially spending more than two hours on the scene. One crew later returned after smoke was seen coming from the building shortly before midnight.

