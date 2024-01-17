The former police constable is set to face the allegation at an accelerated misconduct hearing.

A former South Yorkshire Police officer is accused of attempting to use her warrant card at a Sheffield nightclub a matter of hours after saying she was too unwell to work.

The allegation has been made against former police constable Holly Lee, who is set to appear in front of an accelerated misconduct hearing on January 23, 2024.

A document published by South Yorkshire Police announcing the misconduct hearing, states she was employed as a cop at the time of the alleged incident.

It says: "It is alleged that in August 2022 the former officer advised her sergeant that she was unwell and not fit for duty on a night shift.

"In the early hours of the following morning, she used her warrant card to try to gain entry to a nightclub in Sheffield."

The documents also state that if the alleged misconduct is proven, it would amount to 'a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct, honesty and integrity, and duties & responsibilities'.

"The matters set out above are breaches of the Standards which are so serious as to justify dismissal and therefore constitute gross misconduct," the documents continue.

Holly Lee is now described as a 'former officer' on the document.

South Yorkshire Police’s guidance on misconduct hearings state that they should be heard by a panel of three people that should be chaired by an ‘independent legally qualified person who will be chosen from a pool held by the local policing body, the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC)’.