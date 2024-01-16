Sheffield crime: Police appeal after woman held knife to man's throat during burglary and stole his bank card
The man was not harmed during the burglary.
A man was threatened with a knife and had his bank card stolen in a reported burglary in Sheffield.
Police have released a CCTV image in hopes of identifying a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
At around 6.30am on December 21, 2023, a woman entered a room in a property on Whitehouse Lane, Sheffield.
She is alleged to have picked up a knife and held it to the man's throat before making off with his bank card.
If you can help, you can pass information via South Yorkshire Police's online live chat, online portal or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 172 of 21 December 2023.
You can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or Crimestoppers-uk.org.