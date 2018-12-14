Concerns grow for missing Barnsley man

Have your say

Concerns are growing for a Barnsley man reported missing from home.

Graham Stringfellow was last seen leaving the Coniston Drive area of Bolton-upon-Dearne at around 2.45am yesterday.

Graham Stringfellow is missing

POLICE: Thieves target cars defrosting on South Yorkshire roads

There have been no confirmed sightings of him since and nobody has heard from him.

READ MORE: Sheffield police station evacuated

Detective Inspector Mick Allatt, leading the police search, said: “We are extremely concerned for Graham’s welfare and have dedicated teams of officers out looking for him.

“We are continuing to widen our search area and have specialist officers assisting.”

COURT: Man to be sentenced for fatal stabbing in Sheffield

Mr Stringfellow has short, grey hair and is thought to be wearing rectangular glasses.

He is believed to be wearing a blue coat, a blue-grey jumper, navy jogging bottoms and brown shoes.

DI Allatt added: “With severe weather warnings in place over the weekend, our concerns for Graham are understandably growing.

“It’s vital we find him and we’d ask anyone who has seen or spoken to him to get in touch with us straight away.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 60 of December 13.