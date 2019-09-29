Cannabis farm set up worth £450,000 found at Sheffield property
An investigation has been launched to find the criminals responsible for a cannabis set up worth an estimated £450,000 that was discovered by police at a Sheffield property this week.
The cannabis, farm containing 465 plants, was found by officers during a raid of a property in Marlborough Road, Broomhill on Friday, September 27.
A spokesman for the Sheffield Central and North West Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Work now begins on finding the people not only responsible for it but also all the damage they’ve caused in the meantime!”
Anyone with information should call police on 101.