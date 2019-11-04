Case of man accused of rape at Sheffield swingers' club is sent to Sheffield Crown Court

La Chambre in Attercliffe

Tekosh Mahmood, 25, of Bevercotes Road, Firth Park, is alleged to have raped a 30-year-old woman at La Chambre in Attercliffe on October 12 last year.

The woman cannot be named for legal reasons.

Mahmood appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, October 29 charged with the offences.

No pleas were entered during the hearing.

The case was sent to Sheffield Crown Court, where Mahmood is next due to appear on Tuesday, November 26.