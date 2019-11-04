Case of man accused of rape at Sheffield swingers' club is sent to Sheffield Crown Court
The case of a man accused of raping a woman at a Sheffield swingers’ club has been sent to Sheffield Crown Court, where he is scheduled to appear later this month.
Monday, 4th November 2019, 5:26 pm
Updated
Monday, 4th November 2019, 5:27 pm
Tekosh Mahmood, 25, of Bevercotes Road, Firth Park, is alleged to have raped a 30-year-old woman at La Chambre in Attercliffe on October 12 last year.
The woman cannot be named for legal reasons.
Mahmood appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, October 29 charged with the offences.
No pleas were entered during the hearing.
The case was sent to Sheffield Crown Court, where Mahmood is next due to appear on Tuesday, November 26.
He was released on unconditional bail until then.