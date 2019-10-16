Concern for missing 13-year-old Sheffield girl
A Sheffield girl, aged 13, has been reported missing to the police.
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 13:55 pm
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 16:38 pm
Demi Bentley, from Sheffield, was last seen on Ringinglow Road, Ringinglow, at 10.30am today.
The youngster is said to have ‘vulnerabilities,’ including autism, but is able to communicate with people.
Demi, who has short, blonde hair, was last seen wearing a black polo top and black Nike trainers.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 999 immediately and quote incident number 262 of October 16.