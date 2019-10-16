Paramedics attacked with knife in Sheffield

Paramedics were attacked with a knife when an ambulance crew was called to a house in Sheffield.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 07:24 am
Updated Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 07:24 am

South Yorkshire Police said the ambulance crew came under attack when responding to a call-out to a property on Sharrow Street, Sharrow, on Sunday.

CRIME: Children as young as four found with weapons in schools

Police officers were alerted to the incident recovered a knife’ from the scene.

A woman has been charged over an attack on paramedics in Sheffield

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

LATEST: South Yorkshire Police name woman at centre of murder probe

They said nobody was injured in the incident.

Read More

Read More
Cash found stashed in vacuum cleaner during drugs raid in Doncaster

A 33-year-old woman was arrested and later charged with assault on an emergency worker.