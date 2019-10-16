Paramedics attacked with knife in Sheffield
Paramedics were attacked with a knife when an ambulance crew was called to a house in Sheffield.
South Yorkshire Police said the ambulance crew came under attack when responding to a call-out to a property on Sharrow Street, Sharrow, on Sunday.
Police officers were alerted to the incident recovered a knife’ from the scene.
They said nobody was injured in the incident.
A 33-year-old woman was arrested and later charged with assault on an emergency worker.