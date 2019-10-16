Bus carrying schoolchildren involved in crash in Doncaster

Witnesses to a crash involving a bus carrying schoolchildren in Doncaster are being urged to come forward.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 13:34 pm
Edlington Lane, Warmsworth, Doncaster

A service bus, which was carrying school children and other members of the public, was involved in a collision with a silver Mitsubishi Colt on Edlington Lane, Warmsworth, just after 3pm yesterday.

Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 508 of October 15.

