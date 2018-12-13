Concern for welfare of Barnsley man reported missing from home

Have your say

A police search is under way for a Barnsley man reported missing from home this morning.

Graham Stringfellow, aged 60, was last seen leaving his home in Bolton-upon-Dearne at around 2.45am this morning.

Graham Stringfellow has been reported missing from home

He has short, grey hair and is thought to be wearing rectangular glasses, a blue coat, blue-grey jumper, navy jogging bottoms and brown shoes.

South Yorkshire Police said officers are becoming ‘increasingly concerned about his welfare’.

Anyone who has seen him or knows his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 60 of December 13.