Man still wanted over rape of woman in Sheffield

Detectives investigating a rape in Sheffield are still trying to trace a man wanted for questioning over the sex attack.

Last week they issued a CCTV image of a man they believe could hold vital information about the rape, but he has not yet been identified.

Do you know this man?

A woman in her 30s was raped in a property in Gleadless Valley on Monday, May 21 but details were only released last week.

South Yorkshire Police said ‘significant enquiries’ were undertaken before the CCTV image was released, but to no avail.

They now want members of the public to identify the man in the hope that he will be able to help with the investigation.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote crime reference number 14/76083/18.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.