Detectives in bid to find three killers still walking streets after murders in Sheffield and Barnsley

Detectives are continuing to investigate three unsolved murders in South Yorkshire this year – two stabbings in Sheffield and a brutal attack in Barnsley.

Arrests have been made over the three murders but no charges have yet been brought.

Kavan Brissett

Kavan Brissett, aged 21, was stabbed to death in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, near Upperthorpe, on Tuesday, August 14 and died in hospital four days later.

Detectives investigating the stabbing want to speak to 29-year-old Ahmed Farrah over the incident.

They believe that Farrah, who has links to Broomhall and is also known as Reggie, could hold vital information about the death.

Fahim Hersi

Farrah is said to know he is wanted for questioning but is actively evading arrest.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and three boys - two aged 17 and one aged 16 - were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob following the murder but were not charged.

A Crimestoppers reward of £5,000 is available for information leading to Farrah’s arrest but anyone who spots him should call 999 immediately.

The following month, 22-year-old Fahim Hersi was stabbed to death in Sheffield and his killer also remains at large.

Gary Dean

Fahim, from Broomhall, was knifed during a fight outside Cineworld on the Centertainment complex at Attercliffe on Friday, September 21.

A second man, aged 21, was also stabbed during the incident but survived.

He was one of a number of suspects arrested on suspicion of murder in the aftermath of the murder but nobody has been charged.

Detectives are not treating the murder as pre-planned.

They claim it happened after two groups of friends, who had booked cinema tickets, clashed at the leisure complex.

Earlier that month, 48-year-old Gary Dean was brutally attacked in woodland close to his home in Barnsley.

He was found in a wooded area behind Moorend Lane, Silkstone Common, close to the Trans Pennine Trail.

Detectives said he had been subjected to a ‘violent and significant attack’.

Three arrests have been made over the death but nobody has yet been charged.



