Concern for safety of missing Doncaster girl

A police search is under way for a teenage girl reported missing from Doncaster.

Jessica Gubb, aged 14, from Mexborough, was last seen in the Kingfisher Drive area of the town at around 5pm on Saturday, June 16.

She is white, of a petite build, around 5ft 1ins tall and has shoulder length, brown hair.

Jessica was last seen wearing a black jacket with grey sleeves and jeans.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers, as well as her family, are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

"Have you seen or heard from Jessica? Do you know where she could be?"

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident 147 of June 16.